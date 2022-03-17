Fashion

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Incredibly Toned Figure In Blue Workout Set At The Gym – Watch

Khloe Kardashian has been busy working hard at the gym & she looked fabulous when she showed off her toned figure in a baby blue workout set.

Khloe Kardashian has been dedicated to the gym and her hard work is seriously paying off. The 37-year-old looked amazing when she hit the gym for an early workout session wearing a powder blue sports bra and matching high-waisted leggings.

Khloe put her toned abs and tiny waist on display in the plunging crop top with matching leggings. She styled her pants with chunky, high white socks and white APL sneakers. She posted the video to her Instagram stories with the time stamp of 5:55 AM. In the second video, she showed off that she was working out on the Stairmaster.

Khloe has been looking amazing lately and she’s been showing off her toned body in a slew of sexy, skintight outfits. Just the other day she attended Malika and Khadijah Haqq’s birthday party when she wore a skintight, sheer mesh dress.

She rocked a high-neck Mugler Star-Print Long-Sleeved Dress that was entirely see-through, putting her toned figure on display. The mesh dress was covered in a cool black and blue star pattern while the bodice and waist were ruched and cinched in.

Khloe Kardashian's Sexiest Pics

As if her outfit couldn’t get any sexier, the entire back of the dress was also sheer, and Khloe opted to wear a thong underneath, putting her bare butt on display. She styled the dress with a pair of over-the-knee black leather slouchy boots, oversized black sunglasses, and massive diamond hoops.

Just one day after that, she wore another skintight dress – this time, a turtleneck Mona Lisa patterned mini with a pair of slouchy, over-the-knee black leather boots that had incredibly high spiked heels. She styled her look with a long black Materiel Leather Trench Coat on top, which is the hottest trend this season. A pair of Saint Laurent Sl 303 Jerry Sunglasses and massive gold hoop earrings tied her look together.