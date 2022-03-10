Fashion

Khloe Kardashian Rocks Totally Sheer Dress While Heading To Haqq Twins’ Birthday Dinner — Photos

khloe kardashian
Kylie Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Lifestyle Director

Khloe Kardashian looked sexier than ever when she wore a completely see-through tight mesh dress at Malika & Khadijah Haqq’s birthday party in LA.

Khloe Kardashian is always rocking some sort of sexy, figure-hugging outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she attended Malika and Khadijah Haqq’s birthday party. The 37-year-old went to her twin BFFs party at Craig’s in West Hollywood on March 9, when she wore a skintight, sheer mesh dress.

khloe kardashian
Khloe Kardashian looked fabulous in this skintight, completely sheer Mugler Star-Print Long-Sleeved Dress with black leather slouchy boots at Malika & Khadijah Haqq’s birthday party at Craig’s in West Hollywood on March 9. (Mr Photoman / SplashNews.com)

Khloe wore a high-neck Mugler Star-Print Long-Sleeved Dress that was entirely see-through, putting her toned figure on display. The mesh dress was covered in a cool black and blue star pattern while the bodice and waist were ruched and cinched in.

As if her outfit couldn’t get any sexier, the entire back of the dress was also sheer, and Khloe opted to wear a thong underneath, putting her bare butt on display. She styled the dress with a pair of over-the-knee black leather slouchy boots, oversized black sunglasses, and massive diamond hoops.

Khloe has been slaying her outfits lately and aside from this look, she was just out the day before wearing another sheer dress. Khloe threw on a turtleneck Mona Lisa patterned mini dress with the same leather boots and a long black leather trench coat on top.

Meanwhile, Khloe was recently out in a skintight brown leather ensemble. She threw on a pair of House of CB Lia Raisin Latex High Waist Leggings with a matching strapless House of CB Tia Raisin Latex Bodysuit.

khloe kardashian
The entire back of Khloe’s dress was see-through, revealing her bare behind. (BACKGRID)

On top of her sexy outfit, she threw on a brown Rotate Birger Christensen Jodie Snake-Effect Vegan Leather Coat and she topped her look off with a brown Hermes Birkin 30 Alligator and a pair of Christian Louboutin So Kate Pumps in Brown.