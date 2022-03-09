Khloe Kardashian Keeps Up Her Tough Workouts In Hot Pink Crop Top & Leggings — Photos & Video

Khloe Kardashian is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her workouts and her stellar bod, showing off her curves in an all-pink, skin-tight look.

Khloe Kardashian is hot hot hot in all-pink workout gear! The reality star, 37, posted a slew of Instagram stories on Wednesday, showing off her stunning physique as she worked out in her gym. Khloe was also perfectly outfitted for the occasion, wearing a matching pink sports bra and leggings set, pairing the stylish look with pink ankle warmers and pink sneakers. She wore her blonde hair up in an adorable half-up, half-down look, turning her body to the side in the mirror to show off her killer curves and toned abs.

In addition to showing off her stellar bod, Khloe recently joined her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian plus mom Kris Jenner for an interview with Variety published on March 9 ahead of their new Hulu show Kardashians. During the interview, Khloe spoke about her feelings on the recent drama surrounding her ex Tristan Thompson, 30, and him having a child with another woman. Unsurprisingly, Khloe admitted the drama with Tristan isn’t her favorite subject to discuss, even if it’s an integral part of her personal “journey.”

While the reality star may not love discussing the details of her tumultuous relationship with the NBA player, she still realized it was important to share on the new show. “I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about,” she told the outlet. “But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show.”

Back in December, Maralee Nichols claimed fathered a child with Tristan and, by January, a paternity test revealed he was, indeed, the dad. After the results were shared, the basketballs tar then penned an emotional apology to Khloe, with whom he shares his daughter True. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you.”