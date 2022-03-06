Khloe Kardashian Wears Kanye’s ‘Life Of Pablo’ Hoodie After He Hung Out With Tristan Thompson

Khloe enjoyed a mother/daughter bonding session with True, as she rocked a hoodie by Kanye, who was recently chilling with her ex Tristan.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, is a revered fashionista and clothing designer, so it’s safe to say she chooses her wardrobes with intention. If such is the case, then fans might be in a tailspin trying to decipher why she was spotted rocking a Kanye West Life of Pablo hoodie in the midst of the rapper attacking her sister Kim on social media. To add to the mystery of Khloe’s sartorial selection, Kanye was also recently hanging out with her ex and baby father Tristan Thompson.

On Sunday (March 6), Khloe stepped out with her daughter True while wearing the aforementioned garb from the “Famous” singer. She looked fabulous in the all-black ensemble, as she played her favorite role: doting mom to the 3-year-old tot. After Khloe gathered True’s beverages, the pair held hands as they exited a building together.

The sweet mother/daughter bonding session comes after Kanye has been deep in his bitter divorce battle with Kim, even though she appears to take home a win when a judge granted her request to be declared legally single on Wednesday (March 2). Khloe’s outing also follows Kanye’s dinner with Tristan at the Setai Hotel in Miami on March 1. Around the time, Kanye had been making headlines for painting the town red with his new muse, Chaney Jones, while Tristan was stationed in the seaside city for a basketball game with his new team, the Chicago Bulls.

Khloe and Kim broke it off with the Grammy winner and the NBA star, respectively, in 2021. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in Feb. 2021, while Khloe split with Tristan at the beginning of summer, months before it was revealed that Tristan had cheated on Khloe with Maralee Nicholes and fathered another child with her.

While it appears the scandal has ended Khloe and Tristan’s romance for good, the reality star is adamant Tristan stays in her life for True’s sake. Tristan, for his part, is focused on the next step in his life and how to include Khloe and True. “When it comes to Khloe, he knows that he probably will not be getting another chance with her ever again, so he has to figure out how to be the best father he can be and the best co-parent he can be,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.