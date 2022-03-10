Khloe Kardashian Rocks Tight Dress With Sky-High Leather Boots & Coat With Kris Jenner

Khloe Kardashian & Kris Jenner got all dressed up for a business meeting when the ladies looked fabulous in black coats & boots for the outing.

Khloe Kardashian looked stunning when she wore a tight sheer dress with sexy over-the-knee leather boots and a leather trench coat while out with mom Kris Jenner. The mother-daughter-duo headed to a business meeting in LA on March 10 when they looked amazing in their outfits. Kris opted for a head-to-toe black ensemble featuring a blazer, leggings, and boots.

Khloe rocked a skintight, turtleneck Mona Lisa patterned mini dress with a pair of slouchy, over-the-knee black leather boots that had incredibly high spiked heels. She styled her look with a long black leather trench coat on top, which is the hottest trend this season. A pair of Saint Laurent Sl 303 Jerry Sunglasses and massive gold hoop earrings tied her look together.

Meanwhile, Kris looked just as gorgeous when she wore a pair of tight black, split-hem leggings with chunky black leather boots, a black top, and a fitted black blazer on top. She accessorized her look with a pair of oversized black sunglasses and a face mask.

Khloe has been loving sheer dresses lately and just last night she wore another one to Malika and Khadijah Haqq’s birthday party at Craig’s in West Hollywood. Khloe wore a high-neck Mugler Star-Print Long-Sleeved Dress that was entirely see-through, putting her toned figure on display.

The mesh dress was covered in a cool black and blue star pattern while the bodice and waist were ruched and cinched in. The back of the dress was also sheer, and Khloe opted to wear a thong underneath, putting her bare butt on display.

She styled the dress with a pair of over-the-knee black leather slouchy boots, oversized black sunglasses, and massive diamond hoops.