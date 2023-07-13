Rob Kardashian’s Future On Family’s Show Revealed By Khloe As She Shares If He’ll Ever Film

The third season of The Kardashians is winding down, and Rob Kardashian has yet to appear on camera. On the July 13 episode, his voice was heard via a phone call with sister, Khloe Kardashian, as they discussed plans for his daughter, Dream Kardashian’s, birthday party. Rob seemed in good spirits as he helped plan an epic day for his daughter, who he shares with ex, Blac Chyna.

In a confessional, Khloe was asked whether or not she thinks her brother would ever actually appear on the show. “I do think Rob would come back to the show,” she admitted. “He talks about it a lot. But I do know that Rob has been through a lot personally. But he’s literally the best dad I know and I’m so proud of him for that. I know he’s feeling really good about himself and I’m happy for him. I have faith that soon he’ll be back on the show.”

Rob was a regular on Keeping Up With the Kardashians during the first few seasons, but eventually stepped back from filming. When he started dating Chyna in 2016, he was appearing on the show more and more, and the two even had their own spin-off, Rob & Chyna. However, after their messy split, Rob became M.I.A. from KUWTK once again, although he did make a few appearances in the final season in 2021.

“It’s not so much about the physical appearance, it’s about how he felt internally about some of the women in his life,” Khloe explained during the KUWTK reunion in 2021. “And how they treated him or how he felt they may have used him to get to certain areas or levels.”

Chyna was previously embroiled in a lawsuit with some of the KarJenner family members when she accused them of defamation and causing the cancellation of Rob & Chyna after one season. However, the family insisted that the only reason the show didn’t continue was because Rob and Chyna broke up. In May 2022, the court sided with the Kardashians, dismissing Chyna’s $100 million lawsuit.

“I do not have a relationship with Dream’s mom,” Khloe admitted on the July 13 episode of The Kardashians. “It’s hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars.”

She said that she’s “crazy close” to Rob, though, and often feels like a “third parent” to Dream. “I do know how important it is for her to have a great maternal influence, whether that be for me or her own mom or whoever,” Khloe confirmed. “It’s important. Wherever she gets it from, she gets it from.” She later added, “Dream is one of my babies, too, just like all the rest of them. I absolutely love being a mom to people. I love mothering people. I don’t know if they like that or not, but it’s just so in my blood to be a mom. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”