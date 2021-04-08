‘KUWTK’: Rob Makes A Rare Appearance & Cracks Jokes While Planning MJ’s Birthday

Rob Kardashian was back on the April 8 episode of ‘KUWTK,’ and this time, he even joined in on some party planning with his family.

It’s only every so often that Rob Kardashian is on Keeping Up With the Kardashians these days, and he made another rare appearance on the show’s April 8 episode. This time, Rob gathered with his mom, Kris Jenner, and some other family members to discuss his grandmother, MJ’s, 86th birthday party. The family met up at the Malibu beach house that they were renting for the summer and tried to decide the best way for MJ to safely celebrate her birthday amidst the coronavirus.

Once again, Rob looked happy and healthy while showing off his weight loss on the show. He dressed casually and wore a backwards baseball cap for the lunch. Kris began spouting off her ideas for MJ’s party, which would be held at the Malibu beach house, with testing and masks required. After sharing all of her ideas, Kris opened it up to the other family members for discussion.

That’s when Rob jumped in and proved he still has the same sense of humor that he’s always had. “You should try getting her a guy for the night, like, to hook up with,” he said. “She might be down!” Scott Disick cracked up, and Kris responded, “You have a very interesting sense of humor!”

Rob has struggled with his weight, body image, and confidence for years, which is what led him to take a step back from the public eye and from KUWTK. During his relationship with Blac Chyna in 2016, he began showing up a bit more, and also even had his own spin-off, Rob & Chyna, for one season. However, after the split, he retreated from the limelight once again.

In 2020, though, Rob debuted a major weight loss, and has been more confident about being in the spotlight ever since. Although he’s still a very private person, Rob has been popping up on his sisters’ Instagram pages much more often lately. Plus, this was already his second appearance on the final season of KUWTK — he showed up in another scene during the April 1 episode, as well.