Rob Kardashian Looks Happy & Healthy While Spending Time With Family On ‘KUWTK’

Look who it is! Rob Kardashian briefly showed up on the April 1 episode of ‘KUWTK’ and he looked so good.

Rob Kardashian doesn’t appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians much these days, but he made a quick appearance during the show’s April 1 episode. Rob was quickly featured in a scene alongside Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster. He jokingly scolded his mom for bribing Stormi with a lollipop, but was only on-screen for mere seconds.

What was more noticeable than anything else, though, was that Rob’s weight loss was fully on display when he quickly showed up on-camera! Rob wore a pair of shorts and a yellow t-shirt, along with a backwards baseball cap. He looked extremely slimmed down and happy as he spent some quality time with his family members.

The last time Rob appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians was during a birthday special for Kim in October. The family gathered to reminisce about some of Kim’s best memories on the show, and Rob was there for the discussion. He also attended Kim’s birthday vacation at the end of October, and was seen in some photos from the tropical trip.

Rob has struggled with his weight for years, and took a major hiatus from the spotlight for quite some time. However, after shedding some major pounds and getting his confidence back, Rob has been seen a bit more often since 2020. He made his return to Instagram at Khloe Kardashian’s birthday party in June, and has popped up in family photos on social media every so often in the months since.

These days, Rob is mostly focused on his four-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, who he shares with ex, Blac Chyna. In June, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Dream was Rob’s “motivation” to get healthy.

Considering this is the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, fans are hoping that Rob will show up a few more times before things come to an end. The show airs on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on E!