Rob Kardashian Looks Fit In Never-Before-Seen Photo With Kourtney On His 34th Birthday

Rob Kardashian has surprised fans with his trimmed down figure in new snaps posted by his sisters, in honor of his 34th birthday.

Rob Kardashian is looking fitter than ever! The newly-minted 34-year-old was seen in a new snap posted by his older sister Kourtney Kardashian as she wished him a happy birthday on March 17 — see the photo here. “Happy Birthday to my actual soulmate @robkardashianofficial,” the Poosh founder captioned the Instagram post, adding a four leaf clover emoji. “You are one of a kind, make us all laugh until we cry, with the ultimate sweetness and memories to last us until all eternity. I am so blessed to call you my brother. I love you for life and after.”

In the pic, the father of one cut a casual figure in a grey hoodie, white pants, and a black baseball cap, as he put his arm around Kourt at his St. Patrick’s Day themed party. The mom-of-three styled her long, raven tresses in loose waves, and wore a black long-sleeved dress. “My favorite duo,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “you both look awesome.”

Rob’s other siblings also wished him a happy birthday on social media, including Kim Kardashian. “Happy Birthday Robbie,” she captioned her post. “We’ve made so many amazing memories this last year that will fill my heart for a lifetime. I am so tempted to screenshot just some of our group family chat to give people a glimpse of the crazy funny insane person you are!! I LOVE YOU.” The father-of-one was all smiles as he danced with Kim in the happy snap, captured during her recent 40th birthday getaway.

In celebration of the big day, Kris Jenner threw her son a family birthday party in her Calabasas mansion on March 17. Khloe Kardashian, 36, who is the closest in age to Rob, gave fans a sneak peek at the festive decor. On her Instagram Story, she shared a pic of a pot of gold-shaped balloon, which was attached to a bouquet of green and gold balloons, including one which spelled out the words “Happy Birthday Rob”. So sweet!