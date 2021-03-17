Rob Kardashian Celebrates 34th B-Day With St. Patrick’s Day-Themed Party With Pot Of Gold Balloons

Kris Jenner hosted Rob Kardashian’s 34th birthday party, which was decked out with green desserts and balloons. Rob’s birthday shares the same date as St. Patrick’s Day!

It’s Rob Kardashian‘s lucky day: it’s both his birthday and St. Patrick’s Day. Of course, a St. Patty’s-themed celebration was in order. To ring in his 34th year, Kris Jenner threw her son a family birthday party in her Calabasas mansion on March 17!

Rob’s sister Khloe Kardashian, 36, attended the celebration and gave fans a sneak-peek at the festivities. On her Instagram Story, Khloe shared a pot of gold-shaped balloon with the words “Happy Birthday Rob” attached, which a magnificent bouquet of green and rainbow balloons floated above. It was an impressive display, courtesy of Balloon & Paper.

Está rolando uma pequena celebração do aniversário do Rob Kardashian! 💚💫 pic.twitter.com/zhUWWgrMUU — Kardashian Brasil (@kardashibrasil) March 17, 2021

Khloe also showed off Rob’s two birthday cakes: one a white-frosted cake topped with fruits and green icing vines that read, “Happy Birthday Rob!” The other paid homage to Rob’s love of sports, and was a cake shaped like a giant baseball on a green field of frosting. Here’s a fun fact: Rob happens to be a big deal in the world of rare sports card collecting.

The other Kardashians took to their Instagram Stories to share their favorite memories with Rob. For example, Kourtney Kardashian shared a throwback clip of the time she and Rob appeared on the Lopez Tonight talk show in 2011, where she revealed that she once used to pack school lunches for Rob (like lima beans and a “stale blueberry muffin”). She also shared a sweet birthday message for Rob, writing, “Happy Birthday to my actual soulmate @robkardashianofficial [shamrock emoji] You are one of a kind, make us all laugh until we cry, with the ultimate sweetness and memories to last us until all eternity. I am so blessed to call you my brother. I love you for life and after.” Kim Kardashian shared a similar birthday tribute!

The past year has been an eventful one for Rob (and not just because of the pandemic). He underwent a fitness transformation, and wants to spend this new year “looking to be as healthy as he can be for [his three-year-old daughter] Dream,” a source close to Rob EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Jan. 2021. The insider added, “He also wants to invest his time in sports cards. He is very much involved in the market of sports cards and sports memorabilia, and he would love to get more into that and have that be his pastime and make money off it on the resell market.” Judging by Rob’s birthday cake, he’s still serious about that goal!