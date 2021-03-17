Rob Kardashian Looks Fit & Fabulous As He Dances With Sis Kim In Rare Photo She Posted For His Bday

Rob Kardashian was all smiles in a never before seen photo with his big sis Kim Kardashian, as she paid tribute to him on his 34th birthday.

Rob Kardashian has appeared in a new snap posted by his older sister Kim Kardashian as she wished him a happy birthday — see the photo here. “Happy Birthday Robbie,” she captioned the March 17 photo. “We’ve made so many amazing memories this last year that will fill my heart for a lifetime. I am so tempted to screenshot just some of our group family chat to give people a glimpse of the crazy funny insane person you are!! I LOVE YOU.” The father-of-one, who is celebrating his 34th birthday, was all smiles as he danced with Kim in the happy snap.

He rocked a graphic tee, along with a matching rose-printed set including shorts and a button down top. Meanwhile, Kim wore a white bodycon dress with a rose print on the side of the garment, as she danced with Rob on what appeared to be her recent 40th birthday getaway. It’s been a big few months for the KarJenner family, who are about to drop the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In the latest trailer for the infamous reality show, Rob was seen sitting at an outdoor dining table with his family, with a noticeably slimmed-down figure. He rocked an olive green tee with short sleeves which put his arm tattoos on display, and wore a backwards baseball cap, while his long dark hair was visible underneath. Rob also recently showed off his serious weight loss when he was photographed waiting for his mom Kris Jenner when her plane touched down following her winter getaway in Aspen.

Fans of the reality star were so happy to see him looking stress-free, following a long custody battle with his ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna, whom he shares his four-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian with. He reportedly reached a new custody agreement with Chyna in late 2020, per Us Weekly, and is now looking forward to 2021 a source recently told HollywoodLife, “Rob has no distractions coming into 2021, and that makes everything so much easier for him to focus on himself.”

“When it comes to 2021, Rob is looking to be as healthy as he can be for Dream,” the source said of his health journey. “He also wants to invest his time in sports cards. He is very much involved in the market of sports cards and sports memorabilia, and he would love to get more into that and have that be his pastime and make money off it on the resell market.”