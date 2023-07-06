Khloe Kardashian Makes Cute Singing Videos With Daughter True, 5, & Niece Dream, 6: ‘Sleepover Crew’

Khloe Kardashian, 39, and her daughter True Thompson, 5, proved that their house is the fun one amongst the KarJenner family! The mother-of-two took to Instagram on Jul. 6 to share a series of videos of her sleepover party with True and her cousin, Dream Kardashian, 6. In the hilarious videos taken inside Khloe’s closet, the blonde beauty rocked a cozy grey sweatsuit complete with a pink faux fur coat.

“I think I got set up lol they begged me to make a singing video with them and then….. crickets #SleepOverCrew,” she captioned the first post from their adorable slumber bash. At the start of the video, Koko began singing about her outfit and revealed that their sleepover name is officially “The Fancy Girls.” She also reassured viewers in the song that her coat was not real fur. “And no it’s not real fur before you try to talk to me about it,” the 39-year-old belted out. “You want to check the tag? Check the tag! I don’t want to hear any of your nonsense.”

In Khloe’s second post, she shared a photo of Dream rocking a Lionel Messi Argentina soccer jersey underneath the oversized pink coat. Rob Kardashian‘s daughter also rocked her brunette tresses in braids and added the matching soccer shorts to her ensemble. Soon after her auntie shared the snapshot with her 310 million followers, many of them took to the comments to gush over the six-year-old. “so cute,” one admirer wrote, while Khloe’s pal Malika Haqq added, “Dreamy.”

Meanwhile, in the blonde beauty’s first video, her mom, Kris Jenner, 67, couldn’t help but gush over her family. “I love this so much !!!!!!!! You cutiessssssss [sic],” the proud grandmother wrote. Of course, many of Koko’s fans couldn’t help but praise her for letting loose and having a ball with the kiddos. “The best mommy and auntie award goes to Khloe!!”, one admirer penned, while another wrote, “This may be the best Kardashian video….of.all.time.”

In The Kardashians star’s final video of the evening, Dream and True teamed up and ended up tackling Khloe while she was singing the “Sleepover Crew” song. “Since they didn’t want to make a song with me…. I’ll make my own song I’ll party all by myself. No shame in my party game! #SleepOverCrew,” Khloe captioned the snippets. Even Paris Hilton couldn’t help but react to the sweet videos in the comments. “You’re the cutest!”, the 42-year-old gushed. Meanwhile a fan jokingly expressed concern for Khloe. “Khlo are you ok?? You need a rescue team?”, they wrote.

The cute new posts with the “Sleepover Crew” comes amid the seventh episode of The Kardashians third season. On the Jul. 6 episode, Khloe sat down with her sister, Kim Kardashian, 42, and chatted about Kim’s ex, Kanye West‘s “downfall.” Amid the mother-of-four bursting into tears, her sister described watching the Yeezy designer’s behavior similar to “watching a car crash in slow motion.” The SKIMS founder then noted that she feels “bad” for her ex. “I feel so bad for him,” Kim said. “I don’t even know if he feels bad for himself. I don’t know if he knows how. But I feel so bad.” Kim and Ye finalized their divorce in Nov. 2022.