Khloe Kardashian Takes True, Dream & More KarJenner Cousins To Disney: Sweet Photos

Khloe Kardashian, 38, shared some cute Instagram snapshots of an outing to Disneyland on Tuesday. The reality star posed with her daughter True, 5, her nieces Dream, 6, Chicago, 5, Stormi, 5, and more kids during the fun in the family location. They did many activities during the outing, including hanging out with Disney characters, riding on the park rides, and eating yummy snacks like churros!

It seemed like the kids were maybe celebrating True’s birthday, which was on Apr. 12, since one of the photos showed True standing in a pink jersey with her nickname, “TUTU,” on the back and one of her cousins rocking the same jersey with “TRUE” on the back. “We went to Disneyland 🤍,” Khloe captioned the post, which was met with a lot of responses, including some from her family.

“And the teacups?!! That’s bravery. As someone who would move into Disneyland, i still don’t do the teacups 😵‍💫😊😊,” Kourtney Kardashian wrote, referring to Khloe and the kids posing in the teacup ride. She also wrote, “Wow a very big adventure for you,” in another comment.

When Khloe’s not making headlines for outings with the kids in her family, she’s doing so for speaking out about her relationship status. The beauty has sparked romance rumors with her on and off ex and father of her children, Tristan Thompson, more than once over the years. She recently confirmed she’s single despite still sometimes hanging out with the basketball player.

“I am single,” she replied, when Jennifer Hudson asked her if she was, on The Jennifer Hudson Show. The audience cheered with approval and she went on to admit that she doesn’t try and set other people up on dates, but her sister Kim Kardashian tries to set her up on them.“ I don’t really mess with that – I don’t want anyone to blame me for anything, so I don’t really do that,” she said. “But Kim, Kim loves to do that.”

“Kim loves to be in the mix, she loves to know everything, she’s very nosy, but I respect her for it,” she continued. “But she loves to be in the mix to have her puppeteering and all that. And I’ll let her. I’m like, ‘Do what you want to do,’ I want to see what Kim has. What are the options?”