Kylie Jenner Gives New Glimpse Of Son Aire, 1, As She Brings Him To True’s 5th Birthday Party

Fans got another look inside Kylie Jenner's life as a mom of two when she posted a TikTok with her kids at True Thompson's birthday party.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 3, 2023 11:45AM EDT
Image Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Kylie Jenner gave fans a glimpse inside True Thompson’s 5th birthday party in her latest TikTok video. The video featured Kylie taking her kids, Stormi Webster, 5, and Aire Webster, 1, to the Octonauts-themed bash. In one shot from the video, Kylie showed off Aire’s face while carrying him into the party, and at another point, a fellow party guest got in some bonding with the toddler during a quiet moment away from the madness.

@kyliejenner

happy bday baby true 🤍

♬ Chill Vibes – Tollan Kim

Of course, Stormi was the star of the show. At one point, she revealed that she’s close to losing her first tooth, as Kylie had her show off the loose tooth in her mouth. She also made slime, tried to crack open a pinata, and showed off her neon green party dress. While Stormi is often featured on Kylie’s social media accounts, the reality star has been much more selective when it comes to posting Aire, so this glimpse of the little guy was a treat for fans.

Kylie and her now ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott, originally chose the name Wolf Webster for their son after he was born in Feb. 2022. However, a few weeks after confirming the name — and even having it put on the newborn’s birth certificate — Kylie revealed that they were changing it. It wasn’t until January 2023 that Kylie revealed the new name, as well as photos of Aire’s face for the very first time. Kylie and Travis then went on to officially file to legally change Aire’s name in March.

On March 31, Kylie posted another TikTok that showed off her life with two kids. The video featured the makeup mogul showing off some new products from her Kylie Cosmetics collection before getting interrupted by her children.

