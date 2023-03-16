Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott File To Officially Change Son’s Name To Aire

Kylie Jenner, 25, and her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, 31, are reportedly ready to shed the name Wolfe and officially make their son’s name Aire. According to documents obtained by TMZ, the former couple filed to make the change official, with both parties signing off the change from Wolfe Jacques Webster to Aire Webster. The outlet reported on Thursday, March 16 that the exes stated they, “regret the initial name choice of Wolf Jacques Webster. Now that Petitioners have had the chance to spend time with their baby, they believe the name Aire Webster is a better fit.”

The cosmetics maven and embattled rapper announced in January of 2023 that they’d settled on Aire for their 1-year-old son’s name. But the announcement came nearly a year after they initially announced that they’d be ditching his originally given name of Wolfe. ““FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she shared via Instagram Stories at the time. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

But six months later, in September of 2022, she admitted that Wolfe was still “legally” his name. “We haven’t officially legally changed the name,” she told James Corden during an appearance on The Late Late Show. “His name is still Wolf. His passport’s Wolf, but that isn’t gonna be his name. We’re just waiting.”

Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner, who sat alongside Kylie for the interview, hilariously quipped, “So we’ve been calling him ‘Andy’ for nothing?” Kylie then explained why she wasn’t okay sharing the news of his new name just yet. “Travis likes to sometimes … one day, he’ll be like, ‘Oooh, this name’s kinda cool,’ and change it again,” she told the talk show comedian. “So we’re just not officially probably gonna change it until … ” “He’s 21,” Kris again joked.

Travis and Kylie, though seemingly united on the topic of their sons name, have since ended their relationship. “Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” an insider told Us Weekly in January. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

Kylie and Travis also shared daughter Stormi Webster, 5.