Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reportedly Split After Spending Christmas Apart

Kylie Jenner, 25, and Travis Scott, 31, have reportedly split once again. The makeup mogul notably did not spend the holidays with the rapper, Us Weekly noted in their story on Saturday, Jan. 7. “Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” a source told the publication. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.” HollywoodLife has also reached out for comment.

Kylie was recently seen in Aspen, CO with her sister Kendall Jenner, as well as friends Hailey and Justin Bieber — but the “Goosebumps” rapper didn’t appear to be present on the trip that also included their daughter Stormi, 4.

The split comes less than a year after the pair welcomed their second child, a son, in Feb. 2022. Kylie and Travis have yet to share his name publicly, however, the 11-month-old was initially named Wolf Webster before they decided they didn’t feel like it suited him. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere,” The Kardashians on Hulu star shared about a month later in March 2022.

The couple first linked up romantically in April 2017 after connecting at the Coachella Music Festival, an event that was referenced in the “To Our Daughter” video that featured many of Kylie’s friends. By September of that year, news had emerged that Kylie — then only 20 years old — was expecting her first child. The couple welcomed daughter Stormi in Feb. 2018, after a pregnancy shrouded in secrecy.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Kylie said to fans in 2018 after giving birth to her little girl. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. … I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could,” she also said at the time.

Kylie and Travis previously split in Oct. 2019 after two years together, but ultimately got back together before becoming pregnant with their son in 2021.

Back in 2018, Travis also confessed he had marriage on the mind when it game to his on-again, off-again girlfriend. “we was just two kids, f***ing around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling,” he said of their 2017 meeting. “Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say.’ And it got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.’ ” He then said, “We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”