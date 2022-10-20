Kylie Jenner Reveals She ‘Cried Nonstop All Day’ For 3 Weeks After Giving Birth To Baby No. 2

Kylie Jenner caught up with her sister, Kendall Jenner, in a scene from the Oct. 20 episode of The Kardashians. The episode was filmed just two months after Kylie gave birth to her second child and she opened up to Kendall about what she went through after having baby number two. “It’s been really hard for me,” Kylie admitted. “I cried nonstop, all day, for the first three weeks. It’s the baby blues, then it goes away. I had it with Stormi, too. I cried for like, three weeks, every day, to the point where I’d be laying in bed.”

In a confessional, Kylie explained the self-diagnosis she gave herself after the emotional rollercoaster. “I’m not a doctor, but I read on Google, and they call it the baby blues,” she revealed. “It doesn’t last past six weeks, and after about six weeks, I did start to feel better. But I definitely had a case of the blues.”

Luckily, by the time this episode was filmed, Kylie was “feeling better mentally” and not crying every day anymore. “I don’t have bad days with my body,” she added. “I have bad days mentally and I need my first night out.” Kendall had the perfect opportunity for Kylie to get out on the town, as she was scheduled to head to Las Vegas for an 818 Tequila event. Kylie agreed quickly, but then started stressing about what she would wear.

“I’m not quite ready for a little Vegas mini dress,” Kylie admitted. “It’s just going to be hot and I’m not quite there with the outfits yet. I don’t think I’m going to be, like, in a bikini. I can’t wear a mini dress right now.” Kendall told Kylie that she was “setting herself up for failure” by focusing on her outfit choices this way, but Kylie insisted she was fine. “Nothing’s stopping me,” she said. “I feel really good about my body. I’ve seen my body and I’m like…I love my body. I’m embracing my PP body.”

In the end, Kylie didn’t make it on the Vegas trip, and she cancelled at the last minute. “Sorry, Kendall, I couldn’t make it to Vegas,” she said. “I have two kids now and it just couldn’t work out, but I love you and have the best time!” Luckily, Kendall had her two besties, Hailey Bieber and Justine Skye, by her side — as well as Kylie’s private jet for transportation!