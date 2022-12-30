Kylie Jenner Wears Leather Jacket As Mini Dress Out In Aspen: Photos

Kylie Jenner looked gorgeous as she went on an afternoon stroll through Aspen, where she's been vacationing the last two weeks.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
December 30, 2022 8:12PM EST
Kylie Jenner in Aspen
View gallery
Kourtney Kardashian takes son Mason to class in Los Angeles, CA Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian and Mason Disick,Kourtney Kardashian Mason Disick Ref: SPL1420438 100117 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian leaving her hotel to go to an apartment in Paris, France, on March 6, 2019. Photo by ABACAPRESS.COM Bodysuit ‚Äì Alaia Coat ‚Äì Alaia Shoes ‚Äì Yeezy Season 7 Pictured: Kim Kardashian West Ref: SPL5070367 060319 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Finland Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
www.acepixs.com September 8 2016, New York City Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and rapper Tyga had to be rescued by the New York Fire Department after they got trapped in an elevator in their Soho apartment on September 8 2016 in New York City By Line: Zelig Shaul/ACE Pictures ACE Pictures Inc Tel: 6467670430 Email: info@acepixs.com www.acepixs.com Newscom/(Mega Agency TagID: acephotos572677.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: MEGA

Kylie Jenner looked winter chic on Friday as she shopped during her extended stay in Aspen, Colo. The 25-year-old makeup mogul donned a luxurious black leather jacket that was lined with a thick layer of white fur along the neckline and sleeves. She wore it as a mini dress, just wearing translucent black tights underneath. She completed her gorgeous outfit with black knee-high boots, a black fur bucket hat, and an adorable black handbag.

Kylie Jenner in Aspen
Kylie Jenner looked gorgeous as she shopped in Aspen, Colo. on Dec. 30, 2022 (Photo: MEGA)

Earlier in the day, Kylie showed off her stunning look by posing in front of a bookshelf-inspired wall. She leaned against the wall in several cool poses she shared in an Instagram post. “brr,” she simply captioned the shots.

Kylie Jenner in Aspen
Kylie Jenner wore a mostly black look as she shopped in Aspen on Friday (Photo: MEGA)

Kylie brought a few stylish coats with her on this year’s Aspen trip. Two weeks ago, she was spotted with her model sister Kendall Jenner, 27, in a light brown stonewashed leather jacket that reached the ground. She wore it over a simple outfit of wide-legged dark blue denim jeans, a white Henley tee, and pointed-toe brown boots.

The mother of two has been serving up absolutely breathtaking looks during her time in Aspen, such as the sexy lace dress she donned on Christmas Eve. The nude dress hugged her curves and was trimmed with black lace around its plunging neckline and high-low skirt. Her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, twinned with her in a nude and black dress that was cut in a princess style.

While the Kyle Cosmetics founder has certainly given some serious full-glam looks over her holiday, she dressed casually in a Dec. 26 post to Instagram in which she went makeup-free as she smiled next to her mom, Kris Jenner, 67. Kylie lovingly leaned into her famous momager and wrapped her arm around her shoulders as they wore matching blue and green plaid pajamas.

Sharing how much she loves her mother, she captioned the post, “the christmas queen … i love you mommy.” Kris left a sweet comment, writing, “My babies!!!!!! I love and adore you..the best gifts in the universe are my children and grandchildren.”

Considering Kylie was seen at the posh ski resort on Dec. 30, there’s a chance she will be celebrating New Year’s Eve there. Regardless of where she is, she will without a doubt serve up another show-stopping look.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad