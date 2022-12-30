Kylie Jenner Wears Leather Jacket As Mini Dress Out In Aspen: Photos

Kylie Jenner looked winter chic on Friday as she shopped during her extended stay in Aspen, Colo. The 25-year-old makeup mogul donned a luxurious black leather jacket that was lined with a thick layer of white fur along the neckline and sleeves. She wore it as a mini dress, just wearing translucent black tights underneath. She completed her gorgeous outfit with black knee-high boots, a black fur bucket hat, and an adorable black handbag.

Earlier in the day, Kylie showed off her stunning look by posing in front of a bookshelf-inspired wall. She leaned against the wall in several cool poses she shared in an Instagram post. “brr,” she simply captioned the shots.

Kylie brought a few stylish coats with her on this year’s Aspen trip. Two weeks ago, she was spotted with her model sister Kendall Jenner, 27, in a light brown stonewashed leather jacket that reached the ground. She wore it over a simple outfit of wide-legged dark blue denim jeans, a white Henley tee, and pointed-toe brown boots.

The mother of two has been serving up absolutely breathtaking looks during her time in Aspen, such as the sexy lace dress she donned on Christmas Eve. The nude dress hugged her curves and was trimmed with black lace around its plunging neckline and high-low skirt. Her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, twinned with her in a nude and black dress that was cut in a princess style.

While the Kyle Cosmetics founder has certainly given some serious full-glam looks over her holiday, she dressed casually in a Dec. 26 post to Instagram in which she went makeup-free as she smiled next to her mom, Kris Jenner, 67. Kylie lovingly leaned into her famous momager and wrapped her arm around her shoulders as they wore matching blue and green plaid pajamas.

Sharing how much she loves her mother, she captioned the post, “the christmas queen … i love you mommy.” Kris left a sweet comment, writing, “My babies!!!!!! I love and adore you..the best gifts in the universe are my children and grandchildren.”

Considering Kylie was seen at the posh ski resort on Dec. 30, there’s a chance she will be celebrating New Year’s Eve there. Regardless of where she is, she will without a doubt serve up another show-stopping look.