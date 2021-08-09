Kylie Jenner Stuns In A Bra Top In New Makeup-Free Video Ahead Of Her 24th Birthday — Watch

Kylie Jenner showcased her toned physique and natural beauty in a makeup-free video from inside her bathroom one day before her 24th birthday.

Kylie Jenner, 23, once again took to Instagram to show off her toned physique, but this time, she did so in a makeup-free video while inside her bathroom on August 9. The clip, which you can see below, was captioned with the word “morning” and a black heart emoji.

Wearing a black bra top and black joggers, Kylie donned a fresh face and looked incredible in the video shared with her 256 million followers. In the short clip, the dark-haired beauty casually ran her fingers through her hair while giving a sultry stare for the camera in the most perfect of ways just one day before her birthday.

The video comes just one day ahead of Kylie’s 24th birthday, when the beauty mogul is expected to release her latest beauty drop for Kylie Cosmetics, which is a 24k “gold theme” — how fitting! While this video may be makeup-free, fans have been seeing the reality star dripping in gold in various photos leading up to the big reveal.

On August 2, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star announced the news of the new collection ahead of her 24th birthday. In the gorgeous photo announcement, Kylie posed topless and painted her torso in gold. She also sported a large gold pair of earrings and a gold bikini bottom in the photos to tie the message together. “My birthday is in 8 days!!! And, of course, I had to celebrate with another b-day collection! 24K gold theme for my 24th birthday,” she wrote in the caption. “I can’t wait to reveal this collection tomorrow on my stories!”

When it comes to the beauty industry, Kylie is always ahead of the trends and is always looking for ways to perfect her brand. Over the years, the mother to Stormi, 3, whom she shares with Travis Scott, has been creating a brand that is more aligned with her values and lifestyle. On June 28, the bombshell announced that Kylie Cosmetics, was going both vegan and clean. Leading up to the big reveal, the bombshell gave fans an inside look into her cosmetic empire and reflected on just how far the brand has come.

“You have no idea how excited and proud I am of these new products, to be in the clean and vegan family. And the whole thing is just so exciting,” Kylie shared on an Instagram post on July 9. “I can’t believe I’ve been doing this since I was 17. It’s my dream, and I’m just so grateful that you guys have been on this journey with me. And it wouldn’t be what it is today without you guys.”