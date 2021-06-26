See Pic

Kylie Jenner Wears Pink Latex Leggings & Bra As She Announces Makeup Company Is Going ‘Vegan’

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to show off an eye-catching pic of herself looking pretty in pink and used the caption to announce she’s been ‘working hard’ to create ‘innovative formulas’ for Kylie Cosmetics.

Kylie Jenner, 23, is looking amazing in her latest professional photo! The makeup mogul posed in a pink bra and latex leggings along with clear-strapped slip-on heels as she sat on a light pink chair in the June 26th snapshot. She was also applying lip color to her dark pink lips and had her long dark straight hair down as she rocked light pink earrings. Check out the epic pic HERE!

Kylie used the caption of the photo to announce that her successful cosmetics brand, Kylie Cosmetics, is going “clean” and “vegan” after a “little makeover” took place. “as some of you may have noticed my @kyliecosmetics website has been shut down for a little makeover,” she wrote. “i started my makeup line when i was just 17 and i felt it was time to elevate and join the VEGAN and CLEAN family 🤍.”

“i’ve been working hard to create the newest innovative formulas for you guys and i’m sooo excited to share with you all soon! stay tuned 💓💓,” she ended the exciting message.

Once the news went public, Kylie’s fans were quick to congratulate her and share messages of support in the comments section. “so proud,” one fan wrote while another shared, “I can’t wait to see your new products.” A third added, “I’m so excited” and a fourth called her “gorgeous.”

When Kylie’s not wowing with her pics and new makeup products, she’s doing so with her honesty. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently opened up about how her insecurity about her lips is what ultimately led her to loving makeup and creating Kylie Cosmetics, on the reunion of her family’s reality series.

“I got an obsession with makeup because I would overline my lips and it just made me feel confident,” she said on the special after admitting a boy who told her she had “small lips” made her feel “unkissable.” Kylie also admitted to getting lip fillers for the first time in 2015 and now flaunts a bigger pout.