Kylie Jenner Stuns In Beige Satin Bikini As She Says Her ‘Vibe’ Is ‘Living Life’ — See Pics

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share a set of incredible new photos that show her posing outside in a figure-flattering bikini while surrounded by palm trees.

Kylie Jenner, 23, is giving us summer vibes with her latest social media pics! The makeup mogul was standing in an outside area that was secluded and surrounded by palm trees in the eye-catching photos and strutting her stuff in a beige bikini. She had her long wavy locks down and a thick necklace on that went perfectly with the look.

“my vibe right now is just living life,” Kylie captioned the epic post. Her fans were quick to share responses in the comments section and most of them loved the pics.

“I like this a lot,” one follower wrote while another called her “so beautiful.” A third told her “get it, girl” and a fourth simply said, “Wow.” Kylie’s sister Khloe Kardashian, 36, also responded with, “I’ve been waiting for this blessing.”

Kylie’s latest bikini photos come less than a week after she made headlines for sharing adorable pics of her and her three-year-old daughter Stormi, including one in which they were wearing matching colorful striped swimsuits. The proud mom shared the pics in honor of Mother’s Day and added a sweet caption about her loving role as a parent alongside the post. “i love being your mommy,” it read along with a white heart emoji.

In addition to her two most recent headline-making posts, Kyle took to her Instagram story to share video clips of herself enjoying a getaway this past weekend with a bunch of her gal pals. They all looked like they were having the time of their lives while enjoying drinks in her private jet and later having dinner among gorgeous palm trees.

When Kylie’s not strutting her stuff for solo and mother-daughter pics or taking in the sights with her friends, she’s hanging out with Stormi’s dad Travis Scott, 29. The former couple broke up in 2019 but have been co-parenting their little girl and a recent hangout sparked reconciliation rumors. They were spotted having dinner together at Catch in Los Angeles on Mother’s Day and were joined by Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. Although they haven’t confirmed that they’re dating again, fans seem to think the outing could have been a triple date.