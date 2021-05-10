Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 3, Twin In Striped Swimsuits For Cute Mother’s Day Post

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Mother’s Day and shared some of the sweetest mother-daughter images ever! Take a look at the precious pics of the makeup mogul and her baby girl, Stormi.

Kylie Jenner had the absolute best time celebrating Mother’s Day on May 9. The stunning Lip Kit mogul, 23, took to Instagram and shared the sweetest, never-before-seen photos with her three-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. Kylie started the carousel post with a cute photo of the mother-daughter duo rocking matching rainbow two-pieces and sitting on the edge of a luxurious pool.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star held her baby girl in her arms and looked down at her with so much love. The second photo in the post featured a candid shot of Kylie helping Stormi brush her teeny tiny teeth! The photo was clearly a throwback from when Stormi was super small, and just getting her baby teeth.

Finally, Kylie shared one last photo in the roundup. The image appeared to be a behind-the-scenes photo from a photo shoot with the pair. In the pic, Kylie lounged on a canvas and gave Stormi a smooch on her cheek, while little Stormi looked over at the cameras. “I love being your mommy,” Stormi captioned the image.

Longtime fans of the reality TV star and young mogul know just how much Kylie adores her daughter, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott. Kylie often shares photos of Stormi on Instagram, and this mother-daughter duo loves to match their wardrobe selections whenever they get the chance! Kylie has also proven she has a great relationship with Stormi’s dad.

On the occasion of Travis’ 29th birthday, Kylie shared a slew of photos featuring the rapper and their daughter. Travis also celebrated Kylie on Mother’s Day, sharing a series of two photos with Kylie and Stormi. Fans love seeing this mother-daughter duo grow together and we cannot wait to see what Kylie shares in the future!