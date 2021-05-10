See Pics

Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 3, Twin In Striped Swimsuits For Cute Mother’s Day Post

Kylie Jenner takes baby stormy out and about in NYC Pictured: Ref: SPL5085942 040519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pap Nation / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Malibu, CA - Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi enjoy dinner date with Yris Palmer & daughter at Nobu in MalibuPictured: Kylie Jenner, Yris PalmerBACKGRID USA 26 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi enjoys a day at the park with her Frozen Princess kite. She was accompanied by a babysitter and a bodyguard. Pictured: Stormi Webster BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner leaves a lunch date with her daughter Stormi in LA. 08 Mar 2021 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA738312_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
News Writer

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Mother’s Day and shared some of the sweetest mother-daughter images ever! Take a look at the precious pics of the makeup mogul and her baby girl, Stormi.

Kylie Jenner had the absolute best time celebrating Mother’s Day on May 9. The stunning Lip Kit mogul, 23, took to Instagram and shared the sweetest, never-before-seen photos with her three-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. Kylie started the carousel post with a cute photo of the mother-daughter duo rocking matching rainbow two-pieces and sitting on the edge of a luxurious pool.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star held her baby girl in her arms and looked down at her with so much love. The second photo in the post featured a candid shot of Kylie helping Stormi brush her teeny tiny teeth! The photo was clearly a throwback from when Stormi was super small, and just getting her baby teeth.

Finally, Kylie shared one last photo in the roundup. The image appeared to be a behind-the-scenes photo from a photo shoot with the pair. In the pic, Kylie lounged on a canvas and gave Stormi a smooch on her cheek, while little Stormi looked over at the cameras. “I love being your mommy,” Stormi captioned the image.

Kylie Jenner holds Stormi Webster at the ‘Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly’ film premiere at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on August 27, 2019 [Shutterstock].
Longtime fans of the reality TV star and young mogul know just how much Kylie adores her daughter, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott. Kylie often shares photos of Stormi on Instagram, and this mother-daughter duo loves to match their wardrobe selections whenever they get the chance! Kylie has also proven she has a great relationship with Stormi’s dad.

On the occasion of Travis’ 29th birthday, Kylie shared a slew of photos featuring the rapper and their daughter. Travis also celebrated Kylie on Mother’s Day, sharing a series of two photos with Kylie and Stormi. Fans love seeing this mother-daughter duo grow together and we cannot wait to see what Kylie shares in the future!