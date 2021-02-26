Kylie Jenner’s Lip Oil Is Sold Out But You Can Shop These 6 Products That Are Just As Good

If you missed the boat on getting your hands on the brand new lip oil from Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics line, no worries because these 6 lip oil dupes are just as good & you can shop them here!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no surprise that beauty icon Kylie Jenner is always dropping the hottest products from her cosmetics line, Kylie Cosmetics. However, if you don’t act super fast it’s easy to miss the boat on getting these glam treats yourself. Her newest product, the lip oil, unfortunately, is sold out everywhere for those of us who weren’t quick enough to order it. But, with these 6 top-selling lip oils that we’ve rounded up just for you, you won’t miss out on having a luxurious lip oil of your own! Check out this list of glam lip oils to give you that perfect, shiny pout – even if you missed out on Kylie’s!

1. Ogee Tinted Lip Oil

Who says oil has to be clear? Available in 15 glam shades, this tinted lip oil from Ogee is the perfect way to keep your lips both hydrated and bold in color. It comes in the form of a chubby stick crayon, which is unique in that it’s not a liquidized gloss. The formula includes a number of essential oils including Jojoba oil, peppermint extract, and more. Plus, it’s got Hyaluronic acid to keep that pout perfectly plump. $26, amazon.com

2. Marc Jacobs Coconut Lip Oil

Nobody can say no to coconut, especially when it comes to beauty products! This delicious lip oil from Marc Jacobs is packed with Vitamin E, aloe vera, and more to restore the lip’s suppleness. It won’t stick, is lightweight, and gives an all-day, all-natural shine to the lips. It can be used overnight, or even before a coating of your favorite bold lipstick. 97% of users say this lip oil makes their lips appear more youthful, and we can’t argue with that! $29, sephora.com

3. NYX Professional #THISISEVERYTHING Lip Oil

The NYX Professional cosmetics line is a go-to for quality products without spending too much. An Amazon Choice product, their #THISISEVERYTHING lip oil is a sheer and sweetly scented oil that adds a yummy gloss coating to the lip – available in shades of pink, berry, lavender, and blue. Hints of vanilla, cherry blossom, almond, rosehip, and more make for a delicious formula that is perfect on its own, or as a finish to any of your favorite lip colors to wear. At the low price of under $5, go ahead and buy all 4 of these decadent options! $4, amazon.com

4. Dior Lip Glow Oil

Whether you need something clear, slightly color-tinted, or bright and vibrant, the Dior lip glow oil has something for everyone. This mighty lip oil is packed with cherry oil, which is proven to protect against drying and aging to the lips. It has a comfortable, non-greasy formula that feels like a spa treatment to the lips with every application, and has a minty-vanilla scent. This lip oil reacts to the moisture level that is unique in each pair of lips and brings out the natural color in the lips while it’s on. $34, sephora.com

5. Winky Lux Hydrating Lip Oil

Scoot over, Kylie! This lip oil from Winky cosmetics is a hot sponsored product on Amazon right now, and it definitely keeps up with the lip oil trend. Including avocado, sunflower, olive, and jojoba oils, it only takes just one small swipe of this high shine oil to give your lips a strong gloss that is irresistible. This is a must for anyone’s cosmetics collection because it doubles as a moisturizer and a high-shine lip gloss. Get the appearance of lip injections without the cost! $18, amazon.com

6. Ilia Balmy Tinted Lip Oil

Lastly, this vegan formulated, best-selling lip oil from Ilia is one of our favorites. It really does it all: it plumps, hydrates, is gluten and cruelty-free, and contains hyaluronic acid to again restore the lips of their youth. It contains a list of botanicals to lock in moisture all day long, plus comes in 6 subtle yet sexy shades for a pop of natural color. This lip oil earned a near 5-star rating and over 300 enthusiastic customer reviews, so you know it’s got to be good! $26, sephora.com