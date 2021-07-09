Watch

Kylie Jenner Goes Makeup-Free & Rocks A Sexy Orange Crop Top After ‘Sweaty’ Workout

Kylie Jenner always looks incredibly flawless — even after an intense one-hour workout.

Kylie Jenner, 23, shared a new makeup-free video in her Instagram Story on July 9, when she took to her social media account to thank her fans for “all the love” they’ve been sending her after the release of her new YouTube video.

“I’m done with my workout, and I’m sweaty,” Kylie began in the first video seen below, following an “hour”-long workout that left her “sweaty” and gasping for air. “But I wanted to say thank you guys so much for all the love — I’m reading all the comments on my new YouTube video. Swipe up if you haven’t already seen it. And it’s just getting me so excited for the relaunch of Kylie Cosmetics on the 15th.”

Kylie continued, “You have no idea how excited and proud I am of these new products, to be in the clean and vegan family. And the whole thing is just so exciting. I can’t believe I’ve been doing this since I was 17. It’s my dream and I’m just so grateful that you guys have been on this journey with me. And it wouldn’t be what it is today without you guys.”

Following the heartfelt message, Kylie then posted a video of some chickens before sharing her “go-to breakfast”, which appears to include a passion fruit smoothie with a bowl of oats, chia and flax seeds.

Kylie’s new Inside Kylie Cosmetics video — the one she’s talking about in the Instagram Story above — dropped on July 9, and it charts the rise of her billion-dollar brand. However, it was a cameo by Kylie’s daughter, Stormi Webster, that caught our attention.

When Kylie asked her to step out so she could do her interview, the three-year-old said okay before sneaking back in for some candy. It’s so cute!