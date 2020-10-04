Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram story to share a series of clips that took fans along for her outdoor workout, which included walking up an impressive steep hill, as she catches her breath and admits it’s not easy.

Kylie Jenner, 23, may be one of the most successful people on the planet but she still gets tired when getting into an intense workout! The makeup mogul shared some videos of herself attempting to walk a steep hill as part of her Instagram stories on Oct. 4 and gave her fans an inside glimpse into what a long and high hike looks like from her perspective. She was joined by Maguire Grace Amundsen, who she tagged in one of the clips, and the two ladies surely impressed by the end of their training journey.

In the first clip, Kylie and Maguire are walking on the leveled street as she films the very steep dirt road they’re headed for in the distance and says, “We’re about to go up this steep hill”. In the next clip, they are walking on the hill and breathing heavy as they make their way further up and Kylie counts up to three before pretending to run and stopping as they both laugh. In the third clip, the mother-of-one confesses that “Oh god, it burns” as she films how far they’ve progressed, and in the final clip, her white sneakers can be seen as she mutters, “We made it.”

Kylie also shared a quick video of Maguire working out in her pink sports bra and matching leggings on some equipment. “They look good?” Maguire asks before Kylie answers, “They look very good.” It’s not clear what they were referring to but we wouldn’t be surprised if it was Maguire’s abs as they looked incredibly toned!

When Kylie’s not sharing her workout experiences, she’s sharing tender moments with her two-year-old daughter Stormi. On Oct. 2, she showed off photos of a new bed she got for her baby girl and referred to it as a “big girl bed” in the caption. She also added a sad face emoji to express her sadness at how fast the tot is growing up.

We love seeing the fun and relatable moments in Kylie’s life! The reality star has inspired her fans over and over with them and they never fail to disappoint. We can’t wait to see what parts of her life she chooses to share next!