Kylie Jenner Shows Off Flat Stomach & Reveals She’s Working Out ‘Every Other Day’ For Summer 2020

Kylie Jenner isn’t messing around in 2020 when it comes to her health! The mom of one showed off her abs while in the gym on January 16, and revealed her workout plans to prepare for this summer.

Kylie Jenner is making the gym a priority in 2020. The billionaire cosmetics babe, 22, showed off her flat tummy in a new video, letting her 158 million Instagram followers know that she’s been spending more time in the gym. And, Kylie’s already got a killer set of abs!

“Been working out every other day,” she wrote on video of her in the gym. Kylie, who’s previously noted that she’s not as big into fitness as her old sisters, flexed her abs in the clip. “Let’s go summer 2020,” she added, a clear sign that she’s taking swimsuit season very serious.

Kylie’s update comes nearly two years after she gave birth to her first child, Stormi Webster, on February 1, 2018. While she pulled back from social media during her very private pregnancy, Kylie eventually shared her body after baby on Instagram and Snapchat videos. The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner family appeared to bounce back rather quickly after giving birth to her daughter. And, to reach her pre-baby bod, she enlisted the help of the family’s go-to celebrity trainer, Don-A-Matrix.

(Video credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

Don, who can be seen training Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian on the Keeping Up, told HollywoodLife that he began working with Kylie soon after she gave birth.

The BODYARMOR ambassador admitted that Kylie stuck to one main thing at the time — cardio. “After the baby, we’ve just been doing cardiovascular with Kylie. — That’s her go-to right now,” Don said during our interview in May 2019, just three months after Kylie welcomed Stormi.

Despite keeping her pregnancy a secret, Kylie has shared moments from those nine special months on her social media. She posted a throwback photo of her bare baby bump on January 7, where she noted that she’s gearing up for Stormi’s 2nd birthday.