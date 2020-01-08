Less than one month before Stormi Webster’s second birthday, mom Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to reminisce on her pregnancy by sharing a rare photo of her bare baby bump.

Kylie Jenner, 22, has an entire arsenal of photos from when she was pregnant that were never shared with the world, but she gave fans a new look into her pregnancy by posting one throwback pic on Jan. 7. In the image, Kylie’s bare baby bump is on full display, as she poses in a pair of red sweatpants and a sexy black crop top. She’s resting her hand on her bulging belly, and glaring into the camera with a minimalistic makeup look. “Throwback,” she captioned the pic. “Pregnant with my baby girl. I can’t believe my daughter will be two soon.”

Kylie’s daughter, Stormi Webster, was born on Feb. 1, 2018, and Kylie confirmed the news just days later. However, she was much more private throughout her pregnancy. In fact, despite all the rumors that surfaced about Kylie being pregnant in 2017, she never ONCE addressed the news herself! It wasn’t until Stormi was born that Kylie and her then-boyfriend, Travis Scott, shared an emotional video that looked back on Stormi’s birth and the months beforehand. Now, nearly two years later, Kylie loves sharing photos and videos of her little girl — she even brought her to a red carpet event in August!

Unfortunately, as Kylie’s bond with Stormi continues to grow, her relationship with Travis fizzled out. News broke at the beginning of October that the two had broken up, although they’ve remained friendly and amicable as co-parents in the months since.

However, on the same day that Kylie posted the throwback baby bump pic, she also sparked rumors that she might be back together with Travis. The two went back and forth with flirty comments on Instagram, leading other commenters to question the current status of their relationship. Looks like we’ll have to wait and see what happens!