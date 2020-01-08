See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kylie Jenner Shares Throwback Bare Belly Pregnancy Pic As Stormi’s 2nd Birthday Nears — Pic

kylie jenner
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner takes baby stormy out and about in NYC Pictured: Ref: SPL5085942 040519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pap Nation / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster'Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly' film premiere, Arrivals, Barker Hangar, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Aug 2019
Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner 'Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly' film premiere, Arrivals, Barker Hangar, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Aug 2019
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster'Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly' film premiere, Arrivals, Barker Hangar, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Aug 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Senior Editor

Less than one month before Stormi Webster’s second birthday, mom Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to reminisce on her pregnancy by sharing a rare photo of her bare baby bump.

Kylie Jenner, 22, has an entire arsenal of photos from when she was pregnant that were never shared with the world, but she gave fans a new look into her pregnancy by posting one throwback pic on Jan. 7. In the image, Kylie’s bare baby bump is on full display, as she poses in a pair of red sweatpants and a sexy black crop top. She’s resting her hand on her bulging belly, and glaring into the camera with a minimalistic makeup look. “Throwback,” she captioned the pic. “Pregnant with my baby girl. I can’t believe my daughter will be two soon.”

Kylie’s daughter, Stormi Webster, was born on Feb. 1, 2018, and Kylie confirmed the news just days later. However, she was much more private throughout her pregnancy. In fact, despite all the rumors that surfaced about Kylie being pregnant in 2017, she never ONCE addressed the news herself! It wasn’t until Stormi was born that Kylie and her then-boyfriend, Travis Scott, shared an emotional video that looked back on Stormi’s birth and the months beforehand. Now, nearly two years later, Kylie loves sharing photos and videos of her little girl — she even brought her to a red carpet event in August!

Unfortunately, as Kylie’s bond with Stormi continues to grow, her relationship with Travis fizzled out. News broke at the beginning of October that the two had broken up, although they’ve remained friendly and amicable as co-parents in the months since.

However, on the same day that Kylie posted the throwback baby bump pic, she also sparked rumors that she might be back together with Travis. The two went back and forth with flirty comments on Instagram, leading other commenters to question the current status of their relationship. Looks like we’ll have to wait and see what happens!