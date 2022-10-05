Kylie Jenner Shares Rare New Photos Of Baby Boy & Sister Stormi Wearing Matching Shoes

Kylie Jenner has blessed fans with a brand new image of her baby boy! Well, part of him, at least. The 25-year-old makeup mogul took to Instagram on Oct. 5 to share some snapshots of what her life has looked like after returning home from Milan Fashion Week and included in her slideshow was a photo of her little one rocking matching Nikes with his older sister, 4-year-old Stormi. The sweet snapshot only showed their feet and it looked as if Kylie and Travis Scott‘s baby boy was standing in front of Stormi. Their matching sneakers were decorated with varying shades of brown with red laces. The baby boy, whose name is not yet known, wore gray sweat shorts, while Stormi rocked some gray socks with her shoes. The image can be seen in the fourth photo in the below slideshow.

In another image, which is the last picture included in the above carousel, a bikini-clad Kylie sat on a poolside lounge chair and bent over her baby boy. Although her arm is blocking most of her face, it appeared that she was talking to him or making animated faces at him as he was lying on his back. His adorable little right leg could be seen stretched over Kylie’s left thigh.

Kylie has taken to the ‘gram before to show similar cute snaps of her baby boy, who she gave birth to in February. For instance, in May, the Kylie Skin founder shared an image of her boy’s little feet as he stood in a Fisher-Price walker. Stormi’s legs were pictured next to the barefoot newborn. “I made these little feet,” the proud mom wrote over the picture.

A few months later, she took to Instagram once again to show off her baby’s adorable feet and legs as she promoted her Kylie Baby Soothing Balm and Lip & Cheek Stick. She applied the balm to her baby boy’s legs, while Stormi applied the lip and cheek stick to her face all by herself like the big girl that she is.

Stormi had some solo snapshots in the carousel Kylie shared on Oct. 5 and could be seen holding a bat-inspired purse in one photo and smiling wide as she pet a white horse in another. Other photos showed a festive pumpkin display and a “Welcome Home” sign that was taped on a black garage door and appeared to have been created by Stormi. “Home,” Kylie captioned the slideshow with two butterfly emojis.

While fans were pleased to see Kylie’s life update, they took to the comment section to question when they will learn the name of the reality star’s second child. Kylie gave birth to her son on Feb. 2 and announced that his name is Wolf less than 10 days later. However, by mid-March, Kylie said his name is no longer Wolf. She has not revealed the new name as of this writing. In April, Kylie said she was not “ready” to reveal her son’s new name. “We just haven’t fully legally changed it or anything, so I don’t want to announce a new name and change it again,” she told Extra. “So, yeah, we’re just not ready to share a new name yet.”

Her last update came in a September episode of The Kardashians, when she explained that while she and Travis changed their baby boy’s name, they wanted to wait a bit longer to make a legal change to ensure they are 100% confident in the new moniker.