Kylie Jenner & Stormi, 4, Twin In Mugler Dresses For KarJenner Christmas Eve

Kylie Jenner pulled out all the stops with her look for her family’s Christmas Eve celebration on Dec. 24! The youngest KarJenner sibling was definitely in the holiday spirit, as she rocked a plunging Mugler dress for the occasion. Before heading to the bash, Kylie posted a video on Instagram of herself and daughter, Stormi Webster, twinning in their holiday looks. Kylie’s dress featured a majorly plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, and Stormi twirled around to show off her one-shouldered matching ensemble.

The KarJenners have been having a massive Christmas Eve party since before Kylie was even born, but the event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus. In 2021, the family had a “scaled down” version of the event, keeping it limited to just family and very close friends. Kylie was heavily pregnant with her second child at the time, and kept a low profile around the holiday season. However, Stormi and fellow KarJenner cousins got a fun visit from Santa at the low-key party.

Kylie went on to welcome her second child in February, just over a month after Christmas. This year will be her and Travis Scott’s first holiday season as a family of four! Even though the couple is preparing to celebrate their son’s first birthday, though, they have yet to publicly reveal his name or face. The two originally named their little one Wolf Webster, but eventually revealed that they had decided to change the name. Last we heard from Kylie, in September, “Wolf” was still the name on the baby’s birth certificate, as they had yet to make a definitive decision on the new moniker.

With two kids to spoil this Christmas, Kylie started getting into the holiday spirit right after Thanksgiving. She began showing off her home’s holiday decor at the end of November, including a humongous Christmas tree in the front entrance of her mansion. Leading up to the holidays, Kylie has been keeping quite busy, too. Earlier this month, she was in Aspen for a winter getaway, and before that, she spent time with Travis in Miami, as well.