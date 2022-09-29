Kylie Jenner Explains Why She Chose ‘Wolf’ As Son’s Name Before Changing It

The Sept. 29 episode of 'The Kardashians' featured Kylie Jenner giving birth and speaking more in-depth about her baby boy's changing name.

Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child on the Sept. 29 episode of The Kardashians. There was some brief footage of her in the hospital, and the first sounds of her baby’s cries as he was born on Feb. 2, 2022. “I feel like with my second, you just, like, anticipate everything and you know what’s going to happen,” Kylie explained. “You’ve done it before, so I feel like I was a lot more present this time.”

After a few weeks in hibernation, Kylie met up with her mom, Kris Jenner, to talk about being a mom of two (she and Travis Scott also share 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster). Kylie has been open about some of her postpartum struggles, but admitted in her one-on-one with Kris that she’d been trying to put less pressure on herself this time around.

“I feel like with your first baby it’s a shock to see your body change so much,” Kylie admitted. “This time I don’t feel that way at all. Maybe mentally it’s harder, but seeing my body and stuff…I trust the process. I’m way less stressed about my weight and what I look like and more into the feminine energy and the fact that I made a baby.”

Kris questioned Kylie about her baby’s name, which was originally Wolf Webster. Kylie even announced the name publicly, only to eventually share that she and Travis had decided to change the name. However, as recently as a few weeks ago, in early September, Wolf was still the legal name of Kylie’s son. She explained that she and Travis had changed the name, but wanted to wait to many any legal changes until they were absolutely certain about it.

On The Kardashians, Kylie explained why she even named her son Wolf in the first place. “We didn’t have a name [when he was born],” Kylie shared. “I thought it was going to just come to us when we saw him and it didn’t. [It was] 24 hours before we had to sign the birth certificate or else they register him without a name and he doesn’t get a social security number. I felt the pressure to choose a name. Khloe [Kardashian] said — the day before we signed — ‘What about Wolf?’ And I liked the ‘WW.’ So I just put Wolf Webster in that moment. But right after I signed the birth certificate, I was like…what did I just do? It’s part of his story, but his name has changed.”

