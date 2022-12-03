Kylie Jenner Sizzles In Black Mini With Cutouts As She Packs On PDA With Travis Scott In Miami: Photos

Kylie Jenner, 25, and Travis Scott, 31, looked like they adored each other during their latest outing. The makeup mogul and rapper were photographed embracing in a hug at an Art Basel party in Miami Beach, FL on Dec. 2, and were dressed to impress. The fun-looking bash was hosted by Wayne and Cynthia Boich and Travis performed alongside 50 Cent at one point during the festivities.

Kylie wore an oversized black leather jacket over a black mini dress with cut outs and sunglasses as some of her dark hair was pulled back, in the eye-catching photos. Travis rocked a black and red graphic t-shirt and gray baseball cap that read “Please Give Me Space” on the front. He also accessorized with multiple necklaces and bracelets.

The lovebirds seemed to be enjoying some kind of a beverage together as they chatted and smiled. Kylie was holding the glass and let the father of her two children take a sip from it at one point. The beauty also carried her phone and purse, which matched her outfit, in her other hand.

Kylie and Travis’ latest PDA-filled outing comes just a few weeks after they snuggled up at Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner’s birthday celebration. The “Sicko Mode” creator shared a glamorous photo of him and the mother of his kids posing on Instagram, and they looked amazing. Kylie was dressed up like her mom, with a short wig and sparkly black dress, and Travis donned a black blazer over a white button-down.

Kylie and Travis’ bond seems stronger than ever since they welcomed daughter Stormi in 2018 and a son in Feb. 2022. They were holding hands during a beach date in Malibu, CA in Nov. and the family now seems to be getting ready for Christmas. Kylie recently showed off her incredible Christmas tree before and after lights were put on, in a video, and it got a lot of attention from fans, who gushed over the epic decoration.