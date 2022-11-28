Kylie Jenner Holds Her Son, 9 Months, & Hugs Travis Scott In Rare Family Photos

Kylie Jenner reflected on some recent “highlights” on Nov. 28. At the start of the Instagram gallery the makeup mogul uploaded on Monday, Kylie, 25, held her and Travis Scott’s 9-month-old son while standing next to their daughter, Stormi Webster, 4. Kylie kept her son’s face away from the camera, and in another shot (fourth in the gallery), she held her hand up above her boy’s face while they sat on her well-manicured lawn. Later in the gallery, Kylie snuggled her daughter while they wore matching pajamas. Kylie also gave some love to Travis, 31, leaning in to kiss the “Sicko Mode” rapper.

Other “highlights” included some fine art, some nail art, a mirror selfie with some heavy-duty boots, and a moment in the pool. Some fans were happy to see the pictures – “every pic makes me happier and happier,” wrote one – while some were a bit impatient. “Girl show us that damn baby,” said one fan, who was soon chastised by many of Kylie’s 373 million followers. “I love how the baby’s privacy is protected. It’ll never be the same once he’s older,” said one follower.

A day before sharing these photos, Kylie posted a video of the massive Christmas tree she had installed in her home. Kylie’s tree appears to be at least two stories tall, and after the workers decorated it with lights and ornaments, it really captured the spirit of the season. “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” commented Kylie’s big sister, Kourtney Kardashian, on the IG post.

Expect Kylie and Travis to make plenty of more holiday memories this December. In the season finale of The Kardashians, the KarJenners hit up Las Vegas to support Travis performing at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. “I’m really going for supportive wifey vibes, not really star of the night tonight,” Kylie said about her outfit that night. “Our daughter is here with us to watch the show. I love any time she’s able to come with us. I’ve learned a lot from my mom and the importance of family. It’s the same for all of us — it’s all about family.”

Later in the episode, Kylie reflected on how 2022 has been a “very transformative [year] for me. … There’s so many amazing things that I’m really excited about — just hanging out with my babies and really diving into my work. My baby’s name is still Wolf. I’ll let you guys know when I change it. Maybe I’ll tell you guys in season three.”