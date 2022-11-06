Kylie Jenner Snuggles Up To Travis Scott At Mom Kris’ Birthday: Rare Photo

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are the ultimate couple goals as their relationship keeps going from strength to strength. The makeup mogul and the famous rapper were snapped getting quite cozy at Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner’s, birthday party on Friday, Oct. 5. Travis took to his Instagram to share the gorgeous photo (below), where Kylie was dressed up as the KarJenner matriarch, along with her sisters, in a hilarious birthday prank on their mom!

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner 🖤 pic.twitter.com/A3Nbn4O6VY — LA FLAME (@TravisxDiary) November 6, 2022

Rocking a black beaded, sleeveless gown and a cropped wig ala Kris, the reality star leaned back on her babies’ daddy, who was looking sharp in his classic black suit, for the adorable snap. He kept his hand around her waist as they posed lovingly in front of a roaring fireplace.

Kylie, who shares two children with Travis, recently proved she is the queen of distraction by sharing a racy post in the wake of her beau slamming rumors that he cheated on Kylie with an Instagram model named Rojean. She took to her own Instagram on Oct. 22 to share eye-popping snaps of herself in black lingerie.

After Travis denied knowing Rojean, she responded in a video post and said, “Ok, what we’re not gonna do is lie on me,” per The Shade Room. Rojean went on to say Travis has “definitely been” with her and “everybody” has seen him with her. Later, she posted screenshots of alleged texts between her and Travis, as reported by The Shade Room as well.

While it’s been reported Rojean and Travis first met back in 2013, it wasn’t until 2019, when the pair posted snaps from similar locations, that fans began speculating there was something going on, as it was around the same time Kylie and Travis first broke up, according to Cosmopolitan. At the time, Rojean spoke out and denied any love affair between her and the hip hop artist, per the outlet.

Kylie, who welcomed her and Travis’ daughter Stormi in 2018 and their son, whose name is still a secret, in February 2022, has yet to publicly respond to the drama. Perhaps the sexy Instagram posts were her own way of clapping back!