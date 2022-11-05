Kim, Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian & Sister Kylie Dress Up As Mom Kris Jenner For Her 67th Birthday: Watch

Kris Jenner welcomed the age 67 beside three of her four daughters, including Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who all dressed up like her for the special occasion! The doting daughters showed off their epic looks, which were from different eras of their mom’s life, in videos that Kim shared on Instagram. Kourtney, 43, wore a light pink and white tracksuit, Kim, 42, wore a long sleeved green sequined dress with a white collar and black bow tie, Khloe, 38, wore a long white collared dress with a red floral print, and Kylie, 25, wore a long black sleeveless dress.

All four of them also wore either dark brown/black or blonde wigs to replicate the reality mother‘s iconic hairstyle and Kim described some of their looks, in the videos she shared. She called Kourtney’s look the “Thank U, Next” Kris while Kylie was the “1989” Kris. Kim’s own dress was one Kris previously wore while dancing to 2001’s “Lady Marmalade” by Christina Aguilera, Mya, Pink, and Lil’ Kim, and she imitated the iconic clip in her own video.

Kim’s daughter North, 9, also joined in on the fun by dressing as her famous grandmother. She could be seen sitting down in one of the videos while dressed in all black as the “everyday” Kris. She also had a dark short hair wig on like her mom and aunts. TV personality Kymberly Douglas also rocked a Kris look as she hung out with the Kris and her daughters for the night.

The family had a blast while flaunting the Kris looks with Kris at her birthday bash. Khloe shared an Instagram clip of the birthday girl singing karaoke and she looked gorgeous in a long-sleeved black dress with a slit and a necklace full of multiple long-stranded white pearls. There was also a clip of her sitting at a table as her birthday cake was presented to her. It’s unclear whether or not Kris’ other daughter, Kendall Jenner, was at the bash but the busy model recently celebrated her own birthday on Nov. 3 and took to Instagram to share photos and thank her followers for the birthday wishes they sent her.

Although Kris’ party took place on Friday, her official birthday is on Saturday and as of the morning, birthday messages already started rolling in for her on social media. “Happy birthday to my favorite mom Kris Jenner!!!” one fan wrote on Twitter while many others sent her well wishes for a “wonderful” day.