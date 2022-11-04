Kendall Jenner Meditates In A Bikini On 27th Birthday: Photos

Kendall also showed off her stunning birthday dress and white birthday cake in the photos she shared.

By:
November 4, 2022 4:11PM EDT
Kendall Jenner in a bikini
View gallery
Kendall Jenner wears an orange bikini during a boat ride in Miami Beach,Florida.Kendall had lunch and later read a book. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5134058 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner showcases her toned frame in a bikini during Italian yacht break in Capri and on the Amalfi coast. 25 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781160_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Sardinia, ITALY - Model Kendall Jenner shows off her toned bikini body as she's pictured with her boyfriend Devin Booker on board a yacht while on their holidays in Sardinia. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 19 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: LA FATA / Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: MEGA

Kendall Jenner celebrated her 27th birthday on Nov. 3 in the most Kendall way: by taking in the great outdoors and meditating in a teeny bikini. The second youngest KarJenner took to Instagram on Nov. 4 to thank her fans for her birthday wishes and share a few snapshots from her lowkey celebration. The meditation photo can be seen in the fourth image in the below slideshow. In it, Kendall looked relaxed as she raised her arms above her head and reached for the sky while sitting crisscrossed on a white towel. She faced away from the camera and looked out at the mowed green lawn and picturesque mountains in front of her. Her bikini featured a yellow and deep red pattern.

Other photos showed Kendall in a breezy white silky gown that featured a square neckline that was decorated with lace. The gown draped beautifully over her slim figure and ended at her ankles, with an extra layer of lace peeking out from the bottom. She also showed off her silver “HAPPY BIRTHDAY KENNY” birthday balloons that decorated an outdoor living area and a small white cake that read “Happy Birthday Kenny” in cursive lettering. It was decorated with roses and five gold candles.

“thank you for all the birthday love,” she captioned the carousel.

Kendall has had an exciting week between her birthday, Halloween, and her boyfriend of two years, Devin Booker‘s, birthday. The Phoenix Suns player turned 26 on Sunday, Oct. 30, and in order to celebrate, Kendall shared a rare photo of him on her Instagram Story. “birthday boy @dbook” she wrote over a picture of both of them looking out over a balcony. It’s not clear how they celebrated his big day.

Plus, for Halloween, she showed off two costumes. She first dressed as a sexy version of Jessie from Toy Story. Her costume featured a crop top version of Jessie’s yellow shirt, and chaps that showed off her thighs and behind. The Tequila 818 founder then gave fans a laugh by dressing as a cucumber and posing with a knife as a prop. As fans may recall, Kendall became a meme after she hilariously failed at cutting a cucumber on a Season 1 episode of The Kardashians. She laughed right along with viewers and later called the ordeal “tragic.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad