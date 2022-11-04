Kendall Jenner Meditates In A Bikini On 27th Birthday: Photos

Kendall Jenner celebrated her 27th birthday on Nov. 3 in the most Kendall way: by taking in the great outdoors and meditating in a teeny bikini. The second youngest KarJenner took to Instagram on Nov. 4 to thank her fans for her birthday wishes and share a few snapshots from her lowkey celebration. The meditation photo can be seen in the fourth image in the below slideshow. In it, Kendall looked relaxed as she raised her arms above her head and reached for the sky while sitting crisscrossed on a white towel. She faced away from the camera and looked out at the mowed green lawn and picturesque mountains in front of her. Her bikini featured a yellow and deep red pattern.

Other photos showed Kendall in a breezy white silky gown that featured a square neckline that was decorated with lace. The gown draped beautifully over her slim figure and ended at her ankles, with an extra layer of lace peeking out from the bottom. She also showed off her silver “HAPPY BIRTHDAY KENNY” birthday balloons that decorated an outdoor living area and a small white cake that read “Happy Birthday Kenny” in cursive lettering. It was decorated with roses and five gold candles.

“thank you for all the birthday love,” she captioned the carousel.

Kendall has had an exciting week between her birthday, Halloween, and her boyfriend of two years, Devin Booker‘s, birthday. The Phoenix Suns player turned 26 on Sunday, Oct. 30, and in order to celebrate, Kendall shared a rare photo of him on her Instagram Story. “birthday boy @dbook” she wrote over a picture of both of them looking out over a balcony. It’s not clear how they celebrated his big day.

Plus, for Halloween, she showed off two costumes. She first dressed as a sexy version of Jessie from Toy Story. Her costume featured a crop top version of Jessie’s yellow shirt, and chaps that showed off her thighs and behind. The Tequila 818 founder then gave fans a laugh by dressing as a cucumber and posing with a knife as a prop. As fans may recall, Kendall became a meme after she hilariously failed at cutting a cucumber on a Season 1 episode of The Kardashians. She laughed right along with viewers and later called the ordeal “tragic.”