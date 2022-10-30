Kendall Jenner Is A Sexy Jessie From ‘Toy Story 2’ For Halloween With Kylie: Photos

Kendall Jenner became one of the '90s most beloved cartoon characters for Halloween as she nailed her take on Jessie from 'Toy Story 2.

October 30, 2022 12:09PM EDT
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner, 26, put a sexy twist on Jessie! The model got the details just right as she dressed up as the iconic Toy Story 2 character, voiced by Joan Cusack, for a Halloween party on Saturday. Oct. 29 in photos from her Instagram. The look was spot on with the exception of the racier chap jeans, allowing her to show off her derrière. Otherwise her hat, braids, and yellow accented white blouse were on point to how the fictional cowgirl doll appears in the Disney Pixar sequel, which was released in 1999. Like her pal Woody, voiced by Tom Hanks, Jessie is also a toy that belongs to Andy Davis.

Kendall kept her caption simple, using one of Jessie’s most iconic lines from the film: “well aren’t you just the sweetest space toy,” she wrote, quoting Jessie when she first met Tim Allen‘s Buzz Lightyear. Jessie also appeared in 2010’s Toy Story 3 and 2019’s Toy Story 4 — bridging generational gaps for the first major Pixar franchise. Kendall would have been about 4-years-old when the second film came out, and likely viewed the movie in real-time as a youngster.

Kendall Jenner threw an 818 Halloween party once again. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

The 818 tequila founder is a known Halloween lover, particularly due to proximity to her birthday: Kendall officially turns 27 on Thursday, November 3. In the past, she’s also thrown herself Halloween-themed birthday parties — including one at Harriett’s Rooftop at the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood for her 25th back in Nov. 2020. Two years ago, she also nailed her costume as she went dressed as Pamela Anderson from 1996’s cult classic Barb Wire.

This year, Kendall appears to have once again put on her hostess hat with her alcohol brand — co-hasting a bash in Hollywood with her sister Kylie Jenner, 25. The cosmetics CEO was seen holding a bottle of Kenny’s 818 Reserve — shaped like an 8 — as they headed to the bash. It’s unclear what Kylie dressed up as, however, she appeared to be rocking a blonde and black haired wig along with a plunging white dress.

