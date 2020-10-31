Kendall Jenner Recreates Pamela Anderson’s Look From ‘Barb Wire’ For Sexy Halloween Costume

Kendall Jenner is bringing her A-game for Halloween this year! The supermodel recreated one of Pamela Anderson’s iconic looks while urging fans to vote.

Kendall Jenner is a total Halloween queen, and stunned in her second look of the 2020 season. The supermodel, who goes all-out for Halloween, took to Instagram on October 31 to reveal the Pamela Anderson inspired costume while simultaneously urging followers to vote — you can see the pic here. “‘don’t call me babe’ happy halloween! GO VOTE!!!,” she wrote, referencing the blonde bombshell’s iconic role in Barb Wire. “me as Pamela Anderson in Barb Wire. by my angel @amberasaly.”

The brunette beauty absolutely sizzled in the iconic 90s throwback, in which Pamela’s character is a futuristic nightclub owner who takes the law into her own hands. Instead of the character’s signature Desert Eagle pistol, Kendall held a flag which read “VOTE” in its place. She looked back over her shoulder, while sitting on a motorcycle and donning a blonde wig, as she totally stunned in a black, leather bodysuit, sheer tights, knee-high boots, and elbow-length gloves.

“OMG U WIN Halloween,” big sis Kim Kardashian commented, “How on earth did you pull this off so perfectly!!!! Wtf!!!! You win,” Khloe Kardashian wrote, while baby sis Kylie Jenner commented, “yessssss.” Even fellow supermodel Hailey Baldwin wrote, “So we’re just gonna sit here and pretend like this isn’t the most insane thing of all time?” This actually wasn’t Kendall’s first Halloween look of the year.

One day prior, she posed for a snap with her baby sis, and they recreated one of their childhood costumes! Kylie and Kendall have been doing matching costumes since day one, so it’s no surprise they gave one of their pre-teen looks an update. The mega famous siblings recreated their iconic 70s inspired ensembles, with Kylie rocking a pink wig and Kendall opting for a white blonde wig. Ky also morphed her light blue top into a bra, while Kendall wore a sparkly skirt, but this time gave it a major split.