Kylie Jenner Slays As A Sexy Power Ranger For 1st Halloween Costume Of 2020 — Watch

Halloween is underway for Kylie Jenner! The makeup mogul kicked off her holiday weekend by dressing as a Power Ranger with some friends on Oct. 29.

Kylie Jenner is making Halloween a weekend-long affair! Every year, Kylie goes all-out for Halloween, and she was at it again in 2020. Halloween isn’t until Sat., Oct. 31, but Kylie got the celebrations started on Thurs., Oct. 29. She teamed up with her friends for a group costume for her first look of the weekend. Halloween parties may not be the same this year due to coronavirus protocols — but Kylie is definitely still in the spirit!

Red Power Ranger

go go power rangers

For Kylie’s first Halloween look of 2020, she went as the red Power Ranger. She wasn’t solo for the look, though, as three of her friends joined her in pink, blue and yellow Power Ranger looks. All the ladies had outfits made out of the same material, but with different styles. Kylie’s look was a red crop top with white diamonds on the sleeves and in the middle. There was a white belt around her stomach, along with red leggings and white boots with red diamonds.

Kylie also wore a long, straight red wig that cascaded all the way down her back. The look was complete with sunglasses, as well. The other ladies wore mini-dresses in their respective colors, with the white diamond design down the center, as well. Their looks included matching gloves, while Kylie’s was long-sleeved.

It’s no secret that Kylie absolutely loves Halloween — especially now that she has a two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, to celebrate with. In addition to her amazing costumes, Kylie also decked her house out in epic Halloween decorations, which she showed off on Instagram at the end of September. Stormi was in awe of the spooky, lit-up decorations.

The mom/daughter duo also had a blast when they baked Halloween cookies together for a special YouTube video in mid-October. Stormi was definitely in the Halloween spirit as she excitedly helped her mom decorate the sweet treats. The KarJenners definitely know how to do Halloween right!