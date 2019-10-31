Kylie Jenner Channels Marilyn Monroe In Iconic Look For Her 4th Halloween Costume of 2019

Diamonds are a girls best friend! Kylie Jenner absolutely dazzled her fans and followers, posing in a Marilyn Monroe inspired costume — her fourth of this year’s Halloween.

Kylie Jenner, 22, isn’t messing around this Halloween. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star really outdid herself with her fourth Halloween costume of the year, as none other than Marilyn Monroe! Kylie looked positively flawless as Marilyn, donning the classic film starlet’s iconic pink, satin gown with matching gloves. The Lip Kit mogul even nailed the look down to the jewelry, sporting bracelets on both of her wrists and a bold statement necklace completely encrusted in diamonds, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE and compare to Marilyn’s original look below. Kylie simply captioned the pic for V Magazine with one word: “M A R I L Y N 💗,” before using the hashtag Happy Halloween!

Kylie has really been going all out this Halloween. She also dressed as Ariel from Disney’s The Little Mermaid and looked so much like the mermaid princess. Kylie rocked a red wig to mimic Ariel’s quintessential red hair and also wore a strapless, seashell bra top. Her fishtails were complete with a sequined green skirt that featured a slit entirely up one thigh. Adding to the amazing details, Kylie’s arms and chest were covered in a sheer, fishnet material, and she wore dangling earrings to complete the look. She even sported colored contacts, too! Now that’s dedication.

This wasn’t the only costume that wowed everyone though. Earlier this week, Kylie dressed up as a Playboy Bunny for her BFF, Stassie Karanikolou’s, Playboy-themed Halloween party on Oct. 28. For this particular costume, Kylie wore a strapless black bodysuit, black tights and bunny ears to complete her look. She also had a pair of white cufflinks and black and white bow-tie to really get the full effect of the costume she was going for. Kylie posted a video on Instagram of herself showing off her ensemble in the mirror before heading to the party.

While today is officially Halloween, we can’t help but think Kylie still has a few more costumes up her sleeve — or satin pink gloves. Nothing would surprise us as this girl can really do anything. We cannot wait to see what she pulls off next!