Kendall Jenner Sends Love To ‘Birthday Boy’ Devin Booker With Rare Photo Of Them Together

Happy birthday Devin Booker! The NBA star turned 26 on Sunday, October 30 and received a sweet tribute from his gorgeous girlfriend Kendall Jenner, 26. The famous model posted a rare photo to her Instagram Stories of the couple standing next to each other looking over a balcony. Kendall wrote, “birthday boy @dbook” with a red heart emoji on the cute snapshot. Devin re-posted Kendall’s tribute to his own IG Story.

Kendall and Devin have been dating for over two years, though they did briefly break up in June after Kendall thought the pro athlete wasn’t “as serious as she was” about their romance. Kendall even brought Devin to her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding in May, which is why the split the following month was so shocking for everybody.

However, Devin took the split as a wake-up call and worked hard to win Kendall back. “He’s been laser-focused on making her happy ever since,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in July after fans began speculating about a reconciliation. “It’s like they’re back in the honeymoon stage. Her friends and family are thrilled that they’re back together; everyone would love to see them get married.”

Since getting back together, Kendall and Devin seem more in love than ever. They were seen spending time in Malibu, hanging out at a wedding, and shopping at a liquor store in the Hamptons ahead of July 4th. They took a tropical vacation together over the summer where Kendall low-key confirmed that Devin was her boyfriend again on Instagram. In September, the pair held hands at a New York Fashion Week after party, days before they showed off their love from the stands at the 2022 U.S. Open. Kendall leaned in to kiss the Phoenix Suns player in a rare moment PDA for the super-private couple.