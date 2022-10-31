Kendall Jenner Sends Love To ‘Birthday Boy’ Devin Booker With Rare Photo Of Them Together

Kendall Jenner celebrated her boyfriend Devin Booker on his 26th birthday. See her sweet tribute from Instagram here!

October 31, 2022 10:24AM EDT
Kendall Jenner
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and rumored new boyfriend Devin Booker seen leaving a pet shop in Malibu while out running errands together.Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin BookerBACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker show some PDA as they watch as Casper Ruud of Norway vs Carlos Alcaraz of Spain play in the men's final match at the US Open Tennis Championships. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker BACKGRID USA 11 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are seen watching Casper Ruud Vs Carlos Alcaraz during the Men's finals on a Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center US Open Championships 2022, Day Fourteen, USTA National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, New York, USA - 11 Sep 2022
Image Credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Happy birthday Devin Booker! The NBA star turned 26 on Sunday, October 30 and received a sweet tribute from his gorgeous girlfriend Kendall Jenner, 26. The famous model posted a rare photo to her Instagram Stories of the couple standing next to each other looking over a balcony. Kendall wrote, “birthday boy @dbook” with a red heart emoji on the cute snapshot. Devin re-posted Kendall’s tribute to his own IG Story.

Kendall and Devin have been dating for over two years, though they did briefly break up in June after Kendall thought the pro athlete wasn’t “as serious as she was” about their romance. Kendall even brought Devin to her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding in May, which is why the split the following month was so shocking for everybody.

However, Devin took the split as a wake-up call and worked hard to win Kendall back. “He’s been laser-focused on making her happy ever since,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in July after fans began speculating about a reconciliation. “It’s like they’re back in the honeymoon stage. Her friends and family are thrilled that they’re back together; everyone would love to see them get married.”

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker (Photo: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock)

Since getting back together, Kendall and Devin seem more in love than ever. They were seen spending time in Malibu, hanging out at a wedding, and shopping at a liquor store in the Hamptons ahead of July 4th. They took a tropical vacation together over the summer where Kendall low-key confirmed that Devin was her boyfriend again on Instagram. In September, the pair held hands at a New York Fashion Week after party, days before they showed off their love from the stands at the 2022 U.S. Open. Kendall leaned in to kiss the Phoenix Suns player in a rare moment PDA for the super-private couple.

