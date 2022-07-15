Kendall Jenner Enjoys A Tropical Vacation While Rocking A Variety Of Bikinis

For her recent trip to paradise, Kendall Jenner brought all the essentials: 818 Tequila, sunscreen, and a series of skimpy swimwear.

By:
July 15, 2022 8:46AM EDT
View gallery
Kendall Jenner wears an orange bikini during a boat ride in Miami Beach,Florida.Kendall had lunch and later read a book. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5134058 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner showcases her toned frame in a bikini during Italian yacht break in Capri and on the Amalfi coast. 25 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781160_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Sardinia, ITALY - Model Kendall Jenner shows off her toned bikini body as she's pictured with her boyfriend Devin Booker on board a yacht while on their holidays in Sardinia. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 19 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: LA FATA / Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Savio / MEGA

Fans of Kendall Jenner got a treat on Thursday (July 14) when the 26-year-old model posted a series of photos and videos from a recent getaway. Starting with a picture of her posing against a tropical sunset, the Instagram gallery also included a shot of her Jeep Rubicon with the lush mountains in the background, a cooler full of Modelo and her 818 Tequila, a gorgeous waterfall, and – most importantly – her outfits for this retreat. Kendall flaunted her fit figure in a set of barely-there bikinis in a trio of slides.

First, she lounged alongside the pregnant Lauren Perez on a boat, with Kendall wearing a multi-colored two-piece. In a second slide, the Kardashians star modeled a red-and-white floral bikini while wearing a white cap. She seemed to enjoy how cute she looked, judging by the bounce in her hips. In a second video, Kendall – wearing another bikini – steps out of the waves after taking a dip in the tropical waters.

Her vacation photos earned high praise from her fans. “Bawdy,” wrote Malika Haqq. “cutie pie loverz,” added Jesse Jo Stark. “This is quite possibly the most beautiful post I have ever seen,” added another fan. The rest of the comments were similar, with some leaving heart emojis, and others writing things like, “The most beautiful ever.”

(Savio / MEGA)

Kendall’s holiday comes roughly a month after she and Devin Booker called it quits. Initial reports claimed that Kendall felt like she and the Phoenix Suns player were “on different paths,” and a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she thought “he was taking the relationship as seriously as she was. Kendall felt like it was a really big deal to bring him with her to Kourtney [Kardashian]’s wedding and she thought it would be super romantic. But it didn’t turn out like that at all, and he couldn’t have seemed more disconnected from the love and romantic aspect of it.”

However, shortly after the split, the two reunited in Malibu at SoHo House. Then, they were reportedly seen together in the Hamptons. A few days after, Kendall fueled the reconciliation rumors by walking around Los Angeles wearing a vintage Suns shirt. With Devin trying to “woo” Kendall back, will he be invited for her next tropical vacation?

More From Our Partners

ad