Kendall Jenner Rocks Tiny Pink Floral Bikini In Sexy New Mirror Video: Watch

Kendall Jenner did a little dance while showing off her incredible figure in her fashionable two-piece, in a new Instagram video.

By:
July 13, 2022 7:05PM EDT
View gallery
Kendall Jenner wears an orange bikini during a boat ride in Miami Beach,Florida.Kendall had lunch and later read a book. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5134058 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kendall Jenner takes a dip in the pool in the hot sun as she relaxes pool side with Fai Khadra at her luxury hotel in Miami. The model showed off her toned body as she got ready to go into the refreshing water as Fai sat in a sunlounger next to her as they enjoyed some time chatting. Pictured: kendall jenner Ref: SPL5133527 041219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: PBBasel19/Splashnews / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: MEGA

Kendall Jenner, 26, looked like the perfect vision of summer, in her latest Instagram video. The model rocked a red bikini with a pink floral print and a tan baseball cap as she stood in front of a body mirror and held up her phone to film the clip. At one point, she shook her hips from side to side and did a little dance as her long hair draped across one shoulder.

Last week, Kendall shared a different bikini-themed post, which showed her modeling a yellow two-piece under an open cropped coral cardigan. She also added sunglasses to the look as her hair was down. She topped things off by accessorizing with a black and gold purse over one shoulder.

When Kendall’s not getting attention for her swimsuits, she’s doing so for her personal life. The beauty made headlines for showing support for her ex Devin Booker by rocking a Phoenix Suns shirt during an outing in Los Angeles on July 7. The tee was a white vintage one that showed some of the team’s players from the 1990s. Devin is currently a shooting guard for the same Arizona team.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner walking in a bikini top during a previous outing. (MEGA)

Kendall and Devin broke up in June after two years of dating, but her recent support seems to indicate they’re still on good terms. A source previously told us that they were simply “not on the same page” and that was the reason for their split. “Kendall broke up with him because she didn’t think he was taking the relationship as seriously as she was,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Even though she’s not at a place right now where she wants to get married and have kids, it’s also something she knows she eventually wants.”

Devin was clearly not on the same page and explained how there’s much more he wants to do in life,” the source continued. “She had a lightbulb moment and is coming to terms with the fact that even though they had a great run, ultimately it’s not what she wants.”

More From Our Partners

ad