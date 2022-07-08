Kendall Jenner Shows Love To Devin Booker With Phoenix Suns Shirt Amid Reunion Speculation

Kendall Jenner gave a subtle show of support to Devin Booker, when she rocked a Phoenix Suns shirt while out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 7. The 26-year-old reality star sported the white, vintage t-shirt, which featured drawings of some of the athletes who played for the team in the 90s, in the photos, which you can see here (via DailyMail). While Kendall’s shirt doesn’t have Devin on it, the 25-year-old basketball player is the shooting guard for the Arizona team.

Other than the oversized white t-shirt, Kendall sported a pair of black biker shorts and white sneakers. She also wore a pair of thin black sunglasses. She was also carrying a large water bottle and had her hair tied back in a ponytail, while out for a stroll.

The photos of the 818 Tequila founder came just weeks after reports that she and Devin had broken up after about two years of dating in June. Shortly after the reported split, a source told HollywoodLife exclusively that the couple were “not on the same page,” which led to the breakup. “Kendall broke up with him because she didn’t think he was taking the relationship as seriously as she was,” they said. “Even though she’s not at a place right now where she wants to get married and have kids, it’s also something she knows she eventually wants.”

Despite the couple calling it quits in June, some fans have speculated that they may have gotten back together. The couple were seen spending time together shortly after their reported split in Malibu at the end of June. Other than the Malibu vacation, the pair were seen getting ready for July 4th weekend in the Hamptons together. A source close to Devin revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that he was working on mending their relationship. “He’s back to wooing her like they just met. It seems like her breaking up with him was a real wake-up call,” the insider explained. “A lot of people in her world are predicting that he’s going to pop the question because he does not want to lose her.”