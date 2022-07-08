Kendall Jenner Shows Love To Devin Booker With Phoenix Suns Shirt Amid Reunion Speculation

The reality star rocked a vintage t-shirt for her ex's NBA team, after the pair were spotted together after their breakup.

By:
July 8, 2022 9:31AM EDT
kendall jenner ,devin booker
View gallery
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and rumored new boyfriend Devin Booker seen leaving a pet shop in Malibu while out running errands together.Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin BookerBACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - Kendall and boyfriend Devin Booker are back in Los Angeles after a weekend in Italy in celebration of Kourtney's wedding with Travis Barker. The couple was out and about heading into a business building in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker BACKGRID USA 24 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Portofino, ITALY - Guests and family attend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Portofino. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 22 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner gave a subtle show of support to Devin Booker, when she rocked a Phoenix Suns shirt while out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 7. The 26-year-old reality star sported the white, vintage t-shirt, which featured drawings of some of the athletes who played for the team in the 90s, in the photos, which you can see here (via DailyMail). While Kendall’s shirt doesn’t have Devin on it, the 25-year-old basketball player is the shooting guard for the Arizona team.

Kendall sported a t-shirt for her ex’s NBA team, while out for a walk. (John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock)

Other than the oversized white t-shirt, Kendall sported a pair of black biker shorts and white sneakers. She also wore a pair of thin black sunglasses. She was also carrying a large water bottle and had her hair tied back in a ponytail, while out for a stroll.

The photos of the 818 Tequila founder came just weeks after reports that she and Devin had broken up after about two years of dating in June. Shortly after the reported split, a source told HollywoodLife exclusively that the couple were “not on the same page,” which led to the breakup. “Kendall broke up with him because she didn’t think he was taking the relationship as seriously as she was,” they said. “Even though she’s not at a place right now where she wants to get married and have kids, it’s also something she knows she eventually wants.”

Kendall goes for a stroll with Devin during their relationship. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Despite the couple calling it quits in June, some fans have speculated that they may have gotten back together. The couple were seen spending time together shortly after their reported split in Malibu at the end of June. Other than the Malibu vacation, the pair were seen getting ready for July 4th weekend in the Hamptons together. A source close to Devin revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that he was working on mending their relationship. “He’s back to wooing her like they just met. It seems like her breaking up with him was a real wake-up call,” the insider explained. “A lot of people in her world are predicting that he’s going to pop the question because he does not want to lose her.”

More From Our Partners

ad