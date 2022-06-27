Kendall Jenner Reunites With Devin Booker For Malibu Getaway After Breakup: Photos

Kendall Jenner was spotted in public with Devin Booker just days after news broke that they ended their two-year romance. The reality star, 26, and the NBA player, 25, spent time together at the SoHo House in Malibu, California on Sunday (June 26). In photos that can be seen HERE, Kendall and Devin smiled while looking at each other, almost in a flirtatious way. They both wore sunglasses and dressed casually for the outdoor outing. Are Kendall and Devin just very friendly exes, or are they actually back together?

We know that Devin has no ill will towards Kendall in the aftermath of their split. The pro athlete actually “liked” Kendall’s June 26 Instagram gallery, which featured her sunbathing in nothing but a baseball cap. In return, the model “liked” Devin’s post from that same day of him having a “day @ the park” at JaVale McGee’s annual JUGLIFE charity softball game. Neither star left a comment on the other’s post, though.

News of Kendall and Devin’s breakup made headlines on June 22. The Kardashians star and the Phoenix Suns player started dating around April 2020 when they were spotted on a road trip in Sedona, Arizona. As we previously reported at the time, the two were “just friends” and they took a road trip with a small group of friends to Arizona. Kendall and Devin didn’t confirm the relationship until Valentine’s Day in February 2021 when they tagged one another in cute PDA photos together.

Sadly, Kendall and Devin’s relationship cooled off, and it was apparently the famous model’s decision to end things. “Kendall broke up with him because she didn’t think he was taking the relationship as seriously as she was,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after the split. Kendall thought it would help to bring Devin to her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding, but that didn’t work. “He couldn’t have seemed more disconnected from the love and romantic aspect of it,” the source added of Devin’s time at the Italian nuptials.

A different source told HL that having kids together was a factor in the breakup for Kendall, who is the only KarJenner sibling without children. “Kendall does love Devin, but she does not feel like they are on the same page in terms of their feelings for each other and in terms of what they ultimately want out of a relationship,” the insider shared.