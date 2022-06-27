Devin Booker ‘Likes’ Kendall Jenner’s Stripped-Down Photo After Split

Either Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner are having second thoughts about ending their two-year relationship, or all is well between these former lovers. Devin, 25, didn’t let the breakup stop him from clicking the heart button on Kendall’s June 26 Instagram gallery, the one that featured her sunbathing in nothing but a baseball cap. Kendall, 26, returned the favor. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Kendall had also “liked” Devin’s June 26 post of him having a “day @ the park” at JaVale McGee’s annual JUGLIFE charity softball game.

The Kardashians star and Phoenix Suns player called it quits in late June. The duo first sparked talk of a romance in April 2020 when they were spotted on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona. At the time, they were just friends looking for some “much-needed air” at the start of the pandemic. Since then, a romance bloomed. The two kept most of their romance out of the spotlight, but there were instances when Kendall couldn’t keep this love private. “No, I actually don’t only date basketball players, if anyone’s ever done their research,” she said during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Curtain reunion before saying, “[Devin] ‘s my boyfriend.”

Sadly, that flower has withered, and apparently, it was due to Devin not being willing to water it properly. “Kendall broke up with him because she didn’t think he was taking the relationship as seriously as she was,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after the split. Kendall thought that after she brought him to Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding, he would realize how deep in her feelings she was. “But,” the insider said, “he couldn’t have seemed more disconnected from the love and romantic aspect of it,” the source added.

The breakup could also be chalked up to them from “different worlds,” a second source told HollywoodLife. Kendall is entrenched in the modeling world, while Devin spends his day in the gym and on the court. “In the off-season, he is getting ready for the on-season,” the insider said. “To top it off, they are usually not even in the same state. All of this makes for the perfect storm, so to speak.” So, has the storm passed, and things are good between these once-lovers?