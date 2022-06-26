Kendall Jenner Wears Nothing But A Baseball Cap As She Sunbathes: Photo

Kendall Jenner seems to love soaking up the sun as a newly single woman! The 26-year-old model took to her official Instagram page on June 26, 2022 to show herself tanning outdoors. In the racy photo, she decided to forgo a swimsuit and rock it outdoors completely bare, except for wearing a green baseball cap. She laid on her stomach on a salmon colored towel while scrolling on her phone, with her brunette locks reaching the center of her back. She decided to caption the raunchy snapshot with a simple smiling emoji.

This confident picture comes shorty after her recent breakup with basketball player Devin Booker. The two had a private two-year romance, but decided to call things off in June 2022. As to why the couple didn’t last, an EXCLUSIVE SOURCE told HollywoodLife that it mainly had to do with the fact that Devin didn’t take the relationship as seriously as Kendall. However, Devin appears to be devastated by the split, according to the insider.

“Devin is very upset about the whole thing and he definitely hasn’t even begun to move on,” the source explained. “Kendall broke up with him because she didn’t think he was taking the relationship as seriously as she was. Kendall felt like it was a really big deal to bring him with her to Kourtney’s wedding and she thought it would be super romantic. But it didn’t turn out like that at all, and he couldn’t have seemed more disconnected from the love and romantic aspect of it.”

The insider then elaborated that Kourtney’s wedding started to make the two think about whether or not their future plans were compatible for one another. “Even though she’s not at a place right now where she wants to get married and have kids, it’s also something she knows she eventually wants,” the source commented. “Devin was clearly not on the same page and explained how there’s much more he wants to do in life. She had a lightbulb moment and is coming to terms with the fact that even though they had a great run, ultimately it’s not what she wants.”