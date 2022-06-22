Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Reportedly Split After 2 Years Of Dating

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have split, a surprising new report claims. 'They're on different paths', a source revealed, but on a positive note, they could get back together.

By:
,
June 22, 2022 5:02PM EDT
Kendall Jenner Devin Booker split
View gallery



Image Credit: BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have called it quits, according to a new report by ET Online! The Kardashians star and the Phoenix Suns player , who were first linked in April 2020, have broken up, but could get back together, the news outlet claims.

“Kendall feels like they’re on different paths,” a source shared with ET Online, while another said that the two “have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page.”

Kendall and Devin started dating in April 2020 when the pair were spotted on a road trip in Sedona, Arizona. As we previously reported at the time, the two were “just friends” and the couple took a road trip with a small group of friends to Arizona in order to get some “much-needed air” amid the start of the pandemic.

Kendall Jenner Devin Booker split
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker called it quits on their relationship. (BACKGRID)

The supermodel, who’s arguably the most private member of the famous family, waited months before confirming her romance with the NBA star. After keeping their romance relatively out of the spotlight, the former couple made things Instagram official on Valentine’s Day in February 2021 when they tagged one another in cute PDA photos together.

Kendall Jenner Devin Booker split
Kendall and Devin started dating in April 2020 amid the pandemic. (BACKGRID)

Kendall also acknowledged her relationship with the athlete during an appearance on the second part of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Curtain reunion. The reality star was asked a fan question by host Andy Cohen, enquiring if she only dates basketball players. The 818 Tequila founder said, “No, I actually don’t only date basketball players, if anyone’s ever done their research,” she said before confirming her romance with Devin, saying, “He’s my boyfriend.”

Furthermore, Devin accompanied Kendall to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s wedding in Italy just last month. They’ve even gone on double dates with Justin and Hailey Bieber. It’s a shame to see them split, but maybe they’ll rekindle their romance in the future.

