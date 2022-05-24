Why Kendall Jenner Thought It Was ‘Special’ Having Devin Booker At Kourtney’s Wedding

Kendall Jenner, 26, looked as happy as could be when she held hands with Devin Booker, 25, at her big sister Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding in Italy on May 22. It turns out the model wasn’t sure she’d be able to even bring her boyfriend to the big event because of his schedule with the Phoenix Suns, but when he got the green light, it was truly “special” because of the incredible setting and the fact that that it would be the first time he joined her for a public family event.

“Kendall and Devin have been dating for a few years, but this was the first widely publicized family event that they attended together,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It was really a last minute decision because they weren’t sure if Devin would be playing or not. But the season for The Suns just came to an end after Game 7 so Kendall thought it would be special to have him join them in Italy. The whole family was hoping he could join them so it all worked out perfectly.”

“This was a big deal for Kendall because even though she has always been private about her relationships, she knew this would be taking the next step in a lot of ways,” the source continued. “You can’t help but feel in love during such a romantic event, and it was definitely something they’ve talked about in recent months. They both know how young they are and that they have a huge career to juggle. But it’s working for them and being together at Kourtney’s wedding only brought them closer.”