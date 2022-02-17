Kris Jenner Admits It ‘Would Be Nice’ If Kendall Gave Birth To Her 12th Grandchild — Watch

11 grandkids isn’t enough for Kris Jenner. The matriarch told Ellen DeGeneres she wants daughter Kendall to finally become a parent and help the famous family keep growing.

In a sneak peek at Kris Jenner‘s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which will air on April 5, the reality star gushed over her growing family. Kris, 66, spoke about the moment her eleventh grandchild, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s son Wolf Webster, was born on February 2. The conversation then turned to Ellen, 64, asking Kris a juicy question: “Who’s gonna give you your 12th grandchild?

Kris’s response? Possibly daughter Kendall Jenner, the family matriarch said, considering the 26-year-old model is the only one of Kris’s famous kids to not have any children of her own.

“I’m thinking it would be nice if it was Kendall. Right? She’s the only who hasn’t had a baby,” Kris said. Ellen then questioned if Kendall has any interest in becoming a mother, but Kris confirmed that her second-youngest child “would eventually love to have a baby.” The two women engaged in some fun banter when Ellen jokingly said she knows which KarJenner is having a kid next. “Are they already pregnant and I don’t know about it?” Kris asked with a laugh.

Also during the interview, Ellen asked Kris to name all 11 grandchildren. First, she went through Kourtney Kardashian‘s three kids (Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7) and then Kim Kardashian‘s four children (North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2). She also easily named Kylie’s two kids (Stormi, 4, and baby Wolf) and Rob Kardashian‘s one daughter (Dream, 5). “How many is that? Kris asked, as Ellen informed the businesswoman that she’s missing one grandchild. And then, Kris remembered. “True!” she uttered about Khloe Kardashian‘s 3-year-old daughter. “Saved the best for last, that’s what I always do,” Kris joked.

In regards to Kendall, it’s totally possible the supermodel has kids soon with her boyfriend Devin Booker, 25. The couple were first rumored to be together in June 2020, but they didn’t make things official until Feb. 2021. Since then, Kendall and the NBA star have been more open about their relationship, both in interviews and on social media.

“Things between Kendall and Devin have definitely progressed over the past few years, and they make a really cute couple,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Aug. 2021. “Kendall is so happy with Devin and she loves spending as much free time with him as possible.”