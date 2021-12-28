Video

​Kim Kardashian Reveals The Lavish Electric Cars Kris Jenner Gifted All 6 Kids For Christmas — Video

Hot wheels! Momager Kris Jenner spoiled her famous family with 6 electric vehicles for Christmas.

Life in the fast lane! Kim Kardashian, 41, couldn’t help but show off the very fancy gift her mom Kris Jenner, 66, got her and her famous siblings for Christmas. The SKIMS mogul took to her Instagram Story on Dec. 25 to reveal a driveway packed with a fleet of luxury Moke electric cars, which start at around $21,000 apiece and can cost up to $30,000 a pop. (That would make the whole family package at least $126,000.)

Kim gushed about her new ride to fans, saying, “Oh my god. Look at our Christmas presents from my mom, for all her kids.” One baby blue and one bright vehicle hung out at the far end of the driveway while Kim pivoted the camera to a white one with a skull etched into the hood. “This has to be for Kourtney and Travis,” Kim said of her sister Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and punk drummer fiance Travis Barker, 46. At the other end, there were two pink Mokes for Kim and sister Khloe Kardashian, 37, and another in yellow.

This year was much quieter than normal for the Kardashians, who decided not to throw their annual Christmas bash for the second year in a row. With one family tradition on pause, they made sure to have fun with their yearly Christmas card, which the family also skipped in 2020. In the photo Kris, Kim, and Khloe bundled up in fuzzy brown loungewear while with Kim’s four kids, Khloe’s daughter True, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian was wowed by her mom Kris Jenner's Christmas gifts this year.

The Christmas posts come after Kim reportedly spent the holidays with ex-husband Kanye West, 44. “Kim has every intention of celebrating the holidays with Kanye and the kids,” an insider was able to tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Despite not having their divorce finalized yet, they’re still on friendly terms and have decided that at the end of the day, their main focus and priority is all about the kids,” the source said, adding, “Kim and Kanye have always loved celebrating Christmas together and they want to do everything in their power to maintain a life of normality for the kids despite their split.”